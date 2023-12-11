Iyabo Ojo has noted that the request for DNA on Mohbad's son, Liam, by his father, Joseph Aloba, is a family matter

In an audio online, the actress said that the justice for Mohbad drive that kicked started immediately after he died doesn't include a DNA for his son

She also added that Liam being confirmed as the late singer's son or not doesn't absolve his wife Wunmi of any responsibility concerning his death

Nollywood's Iyabo Ojo has called out late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad's dad Joseph Aloba, for distracting people over his son's case.

In a post online, the actress revealed that contrary to opinion, the request for DNA by Mohbad's dad for his grandson, Liam, is not part of the demand for justice for the singer's death and is just a distraction.

Iyabo added that the issue is a family matter, and if the decision is to have the test carried out, they should sort it out within the Aloba clan.

She stressed that if the DNA test is done and Liam is confirmed Mohbad's son, it doesn't cancel the fact that Wunmi is still a suspect in her husband's death.

The actress noted that the autopsy result is the only determining factor of how Mohbad died, not the DNA test everyone, including his father, has been clamouring for.

On her alleged support for Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, the mum of two, said she can't criticise the young girl when the law hasn't found her guilty.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Iyabo's statement

Read some of the opinions expressed by netizens below:

twohunred:

"Who are the "our"? When did Nigerians appoint you their mouthpiece? Madam biko rest."

oyenuga.favor:

"Do you want court to give all Moh suffering for to Wunmi without the DNA, youu are not a good mother."

teeto__olayeni:

"Exactly DNA is internally a family matter. If Mohbad didn't seek for DNA publicly when he was alive,the DNA matter should be within the family. Na justice gan gan we want...what's even delaying the autopsy sef? They are dragging this matter toooo long."

diber_kati:

"If the DNA shows MO is not the father then MO's father and siblings should take everything MO owns, make MO no keep wealth for another person pikin while his real family suffer."

idan_armaniiiiii:

"Dis Iyabo should rest, she’s making this Mohbad matter irritating. U as a mother, if this happen to your son, so you won’t request for DNA before leaving all his suffering to Wunmi."

