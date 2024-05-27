DJ Chicken has been on the lips of many social media users after a viral video of him kissing Zlatan surfaced online

It will be recalled that some months back, the DJ had accused Zlatan of wanting to use his glory while on Instagram Live

A new video captured the disc jockey not only prostrating before the Zanku Label boss but also planting a kiss on his cheek

Ademola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, is always in the news for one controversial reason or the other. This time, he caused a buzz online after a video of him with Zlatan surfaced.

Zlatan Ibile officially opened his store in Lekki, Lagos, and he hosted a celebrity hangout before the event.

DJ Chicken begs Zlatan for forgiveness after insulting him. Credit: @zlatan_ibile, @djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

The video, which surfaced online, featured many industry topshots, and DJ Chicken was also spotted.

DJ Chicken kisses Zlatan

A video that surfaced online and caught the eye of netizens showed DJ Chicken lying down before Zlatan Ibile, whose real name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Chicken had previously alleged that Zlatan was trying to take advantage of him. At Zlatan's store opening, the DJ was there to ask for forgiveness.

Zlatan eventually held him close and allowed him to take some pictures with him, only for the DJ to plant a kiss on the music star's cheek.

The kiss got many of Zlatan's fans talking, as some opined that the singer should have slapped him.

See the viral video below:

Afterwards, an excited DJ Chicken, who recently welcomed twins with his wife in the UK, was seen dancing as he made his way out of the store.

Reactions trail DJ Chicken's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions here:

@ritajohnson___:

"Zlatan composure 100%."

@sammyhush84:

"Zlatan never forgive this guy."

@iam_horlaxzy:

"this guy na Eran werey won kiss zlatan."

@maxi.mum042046:

"This guy no well."

@josh_ose:

"Person when zlatan go give am hot slap. Y he go kiss zlatan."

@iamwinz_:

"My mind is telling me that chicken na real chicken."

@mr_javvy:

"One spirit dey live inside that guy."

Wizkid reacts after DJ Chicken disrespected his mum

Meanwhile, Wizkid seemingly responded to the controversial remark made by DJ Chicken about his late mother.

Recall Legit.ng earlier reported that Chicken had mentioned that the singer would join his late mum in the afterlife.

The Afrobeats singer's statement left fans and netizens curious about his next line of action.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng