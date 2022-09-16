A Nigerian entertainer, DJ Chicken, during a live session on Instagram, called out Naira Marley and noted that they are not mates in the industry

Bragging about how talented he is, he added that all Wizkid has around him is hype and the Bad To Me crooner is not half as talented as he is

Not stopping there, DJ Chicken also made fun of Small Doctor and his "dead career", while also blasting Davido for sending Lil Frosh away

Portable's former friend and entertainer, DJ Chicken, has sparked reactions online after he decided to drag some Nigerian musicians.

In a video sighted online, the DJ disclosed that Naira Marley met him in the music industry and is not as talented as he is.

DJ Chicken stirs reactions as he drags Wizkid, Davido and other music stars. Photo credit: @nairamarley/@djchicken_kukuruku/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

He then moved on to Wizkid, noting that all he enjoys is the hype of being called Machala by his fans, and he isn't half as talented as he is as well.

The DJ continued by asking who Wizkid has helped as the boy he signed is stagnant. He knocked Davido for sending Lil Frosh away and only gave credit to Naira Marley, as Zinoleesky is doing well.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Small Doctor was the centre of DJ Chicken's trolling as he made fun of his "dead career". He reminded him of their days in Agege, Lagos, where the singer refused to recognise him because of fame.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

___kejii:

"I can see the struggle sha you dey try."

maziadebayo:

"Show me your friend and I will tell you who you are. Portable friend just imagine."

swittdavies:

"Who come get this industry?"

yooflagos_:

"Na so una start to promote portable too now this one."

sammiebrain30:

"Which industry Abeg?? Shey block industry?"

chief_nenry:

"This guy might be going through some psychiatric ailments that no one knows."

badboy_freaky19:

"Na till deh commot one of him eyes e body go calm down."

Portable hires thugs to beat up DJ Chicken

A video of controversial singer, Portable, sparked hilarious reactions on social media. The singer busted one of his ex-close associates, DJ Chicken, and slammed him for interfering and acting like his manager.

He recounted how DJ Chicken demanded money from some show promoters before releasing his contact, and he still took him to the said show in Ekiti.

Portable further stated that when the show promoters saw him at the event, they got angry and almost killed him, he was the one who came to his rescue.

Source: Legit.ng