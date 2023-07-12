Nigerian ace Afropop star J Martins made it to the list of the prominent figures appointed by Abia State's Governor

The persons chosen by Alex Otti are expected to lend their experience and knowledge to propel Abia State's growth and advancement

J Martins was honoured for his talent as he made as the Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment

Governor Otti expressed trust in the appointed personnel and their talents to contribute to Abia State's progress and prosperity

Ace Nigerian singer and songwriter Martins Okechukwu Justice, popularly known by his stage name J. Martins has been duly recognised by Governor Alex Otti for his creative input in the entertainment industry.

The Oyoyo hitmaker was made it to the list of Abia State's new political appointees that would assist the incumbent head state in carrying out his duties.

J Martins appreciates Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti on his latest political appointment Credit: @alexottiofr, @officialjmartins

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the latest achievement in the bag, the musician took to Instagram to express appreciation towards his principal.

"Greetings, Beautiful People. Got up this early morning at 3am with multiple calls and congratulations messages, only to be told that My Principal My Own Governor gave me an appointment on behalf of the good people Of Abia State.

Kindly join me in appreciating His Excellency Dr Alex Otti ( OFR ). I will kindly wish to ask for your continued support and prayers, trusting God for Wisdom to be able to deliver because no individual can do this work alone."

See his post below

J Martins' post sparks reactions

Celebrities and netizens joined the ace singer to celebrate his political appointment while noting that he was due for the recognition.

See their comments below:

da.blunt:

"Well deserved, you worked tirelessly to install the right candidate in Abia state. Congratulations Legend."

bankywellington:

"Congratulations and all the best brother."

preshstagram:

"Congratulations Sir. God bless my state! ."

weightloss_abuja:

"See me screaming ooooo. Congratulations sir. Well deserved ."

obioraobiwon:

" Super Congratulations!!! Glad and excited to see you in the forefront of the cause for a New Nigeria! Great Grace! ."

i_am_japhet_:

"Congratulations sir . May you succeed with positive and overwhelming results Amen."

johnfrancis_asogwa:

"Congratulations Baba."

Source: Legit.ng