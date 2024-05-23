Burna Boy has shown that he is a bundle of talent with the way he transformed one of KWAM 1's songs in a viral video

In the viral video, the singer was so engrossed with the way he was singing that he closed his eyes and was flowing with the moment

Fans took to the comments section to hail him and compared his talent to his colleagues, while some were not impressed with it

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has shown how versatile he was when it comes to sampling other people's music.

The singer, who has been constantly accused of sampling people's works, did it again by taking one of King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal's song.

In the viral video, the Grammy Award winner displayed great artistry in his new version of the song that some of his fans were impressed by it.

Burna Boy sings with passion

In the heart-warming recording, the Last Last crooner was singing with so much passion and in Arabic language that he was so engrossed and closed his eyes to enjoy the moment.

The verse he took was just one, but he put in so much energy as if he has been singing in Arabic for a very long time.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Burna Boy singing KWAM1's song. Here are some of the comments below:

@terkaa_7g:

"King of them all."

@assistant_boifriend:

"Give Burna and wizkid any pattern of music dey go deliver but u see the other guy ehn till dey write give am oo."

@farukmarley123:

"Na Arabic."

@daniel__omoh:

"I wish a part of me can deny how good this guy is."

@only1showorry:

"You one sample this one too lmao."

@specialgram1914:

"Most complete artist in Africa."

@iam_dasmart:

"Only if you know what he’s saying!! The words are too deep."

@crystaltv91:

"ODG for a reason."

@shotbymerege:

"We are just to blessed to have him in our generation burna Boy Good make we forget he’s special. Many many Generations get there own."

@laudated:

"History."

Burna Boy sells out St Kitts venue

Legit.ng also reported that Burna Boy trended online after clips from his show in the Caribbean country of St Kitts and Nevis went viral.

He was seen in the clip speaking to one of the organisers of the event, who noted that the singer had just made history.

Another organiser noted that Burna Boy doesn't get all the credits due to him, and he said he couldn't complain.

