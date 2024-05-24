Nigerian Afrobeat singer Rema has sparked reactions following an interview he had with ace American beatmaker Swizz Beatz that recently surfaced online

The singer sat in an interview with Rolling Stone to discuss his music and influence on Afrobeats

Rema Ikubor shared that he's aware that many of his colleagues have emulated him but have failed to give him credit

During a sit-down with American record producer and rapper Swiss Beatz, Mavin Record singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, shared his thoughts about his music.

The singer shared that he has always had plans to change the game and how it is perceived, and he is already doing that.

"Many Afrobeat artists have copied me" - Rema

The viral video saw Rema speak about his influence on Afrobeat and its global perception.

He also maintained that his perspective has changed how many colleagues do music. He said many of his music counterparts had copied him but refused to give him due credit.

The critically acclaimed Prince of Afrobeat noted that he is flattered, and it shows that he brings new ideas to the game.

Alicia Keys' husband, Swizz, nodded affirmingly and added that the international music sensation had been a force to reckon with.

Watch Rema's interview here:

Reactions trail Rema's interview

Since the interview resurfaced online, Nigerians have taken to the comment section to share their views. See some reactions below:

@igweigwe71:

"Nobody copied your moves, which moves by the way?"

@DeewayBoy:

"This one should rest jare."

@Mautiin01:

"Which Werrey style?"

@Andrew55614579"

"Who is Rema talking about here?"

@ElonChapo:

"Davido really copied this boy sha."

@BigYusphat:

"This guy like to dey cap."

@thoy007:

"He didn’t lie, they copied his templates."

@Holarpizz2024:

"Who copy this one moves?"

@Sunmonutunde1:

"When is he going to talk about the copy and paste his boss tried to do with him by trying to make him into Wizkid? They copied everything about Wizkid."

@idris181187

"He meant wizkid."

@DrayUriel:

"Na Rema sef copy pass. e copy travis, from travis to Rocky to Carti. am i missing anyone?"

@aj_danny007:

"He's too young in the Game to be saying this in an interview."

