Nigerian megastar Wizkid trended on the internet after a video surfaced showing him talk about his global influence

The Made in Lagos hitmaker narrated how international music labels ran after him for years before he agreed to sign deals with one

He further advised his colleagues on decisions to make when it comes to getting international collaborations

Nigerian megastar Ayo Balogun, best known as Wizkid, left many in awe of his persona as he opened up about his global influence.

In an interview clip that has gathered significant buzz online, the Ojuelegba hitmaker pointed out that several international music labels ran after him to be in partnership with his music business.

Wizkid shares reasons for joining RCA records. Credit: @wizkid

Source: Instagram

The artist, who is currently signed to RCA Records (one of Sony Music's four flagship labels), revealed that he and his team surveyed to decide which label he wanted, and he chose RCA because they understood his vision.

Wiz further advised that not all artists need international collaborations to make it.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"It's best to know what works for you and your team."

Watch the video below:

Wizkid's video sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

emperor_olatunde:

"Most Awarded artist in Africa. Most Certified Artist in Africa. Most Streamed artist in Africa. Most Decorated African artist. Now tell me why e no get haters."

big_ri0:

"Nothing needed to be added, taken away or altered from this man ,,, Big wiz too complete Abeg."

pwesh_lino04:

"Evidence full ground big wiz I Dey use those evidence win."

oba_ofogunstate:

"We just need somebody, one person to do it right, to do it properly.... BIG WIZ setting the platform for all upcomers in Africa."

bigwave.ng:

"See person wey una say e no go school make una just dey play."

qsoupboy:

"I want to do it now cuz I feel like it’s beneficial to me and my team and Africa as a whole . That’s was years ago before frogs and where no where to be found."

qsoupboy:

"I want to do it now cuz I feel like it’s beneficial to me and my team and Africa as a whole . That’s was years ago before frogs and where no where to be found."

Siri announces best artist in Nigeria

Meanwhile, a gathering of curious Nigerians consulted Apple digital assistant Siri on who the finest musician was in the country.

A video showed the young men shirtless on a hot afternoon as they circled one of them who had an iPhone.

Siri's response revealed that the Star Boy music executive Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, was the greatest artist in the country.

Source: Legit.ng