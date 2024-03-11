Femi Otedola recently shared an adorable picture of him with his daughter Temi and son-in-law Mr Eazi

The Nigerian billionaire and love birds had some family time in Paris, France, before posing for pictures

Femi Otedola's picture with Temi and Eazi stirred sweet comments from many, including DJ Cuppy's ex Ryan Taylor

Nigerian billionaire and businessman Femi Otedola, also known as F.Ote, took to his social media timeline to share a sweet family moment between him, his third daughter, Temi and her husband, Mr Eazi.

In the picture, the billionaire was beaming with smiles as he stood between the celebrity couple who recently made headlines for unfollowing Mr Eazi's former signee Joeboy.

Temi and Mr Eazi with Femi Otedola in Paris. Credit: @femiotedola @cuppymusic

It was a special moment for Otedola as he disclosed their location, Paris, France.

The billionaire wrote in his caption:

"Happy Sunday from Paris …F.Ote."

Check out the picture Femi Otedola shared as he posed for a picture with his daughter and son-in-law:

Recall that Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola confirmed they were already married in 2023.

DJ Cuppy's ex comments on Otedola's pics

Amid the recent exchange between Cuppy and Ryan Taylor, the Oyin boxer dropped a love emoji while reacting to Otedola's picture with Temi and Eazi.

Ryan's comment, however, left Nigerian netizens wondering if he and Cuppy were indeed separated.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trail Cuppy's ex's comment, read them below:

micheala377:

"@ryan_taylor This boy rest ooo."

aded.olapo222:

"@ryan_taylor why you still Dey follow their family."

big_richieeeeeeee:

"@ryan_taylor obsessed. Go away bro ‍♂️."

energy_0.1:

"@ryan_taylor u sure say u and cuppy don separate abi una d whine us like this."

okiemute1303:

"@energy_0.1 they’re dating don’t let cuppy and this boy deceive you people."

funmigold819:

"@ryan_taylor you this obsessed boy go and face your girlfriend family @fionamichelle_ and leave cuppy family alone, she doesn't want you efulefu."

laurel.av:

"@emerald_gem231 like I’m not even understanding again."

eke7769:

"@energy_0.1 e Dey use style ask for reconciliation."

DJ Cuppy replies ex-lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Cuppy replied to her former lover over claims he made.

The Oyinbo boxer had said that he left her because she was a terrible driver.

In response, the billionaire heiress put up a picture of her eating at a restaurant. According to her, the only dumping she can get is from the dumpling.

