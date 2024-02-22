Joeboy has granted an interview with Joe Akpan where he spoke about his music career and how he joined Empawa Africa, the label owned by Mr Eazi

He said that he was happy to leave the label and added that he is now conscious of the fact that he is responsible for himself

He added that a friend sent his video to Mr Eazi and he contacted him and they continued communication before he was signed

Nigerian singer Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa better known as Joeboy has opened up about his relationship with his former record label boss Mr Eazi of Empawa Records.

Legit.ng had reported that Mr Eazi and his wife, Temi Otedola had unfollowed Joeboy after his exit from their record label. The singer noted that he was not ready for any drama as he had moved for good.

In an interview granted to Joe Akpan on the Afrobeat Intelligence podcast, the singer said that he was happy to move on.

He explained that he had a conversation with Mr Eazi before he left and they parted on a cordial note.

Joeboy says he partnered with Warner Bros

Speaking about his new record label, Young Legend, Joeboy said that he had signed a partnership deal with American film and Entertainment company, Warner Bros.

He mentioned that he had planned his life two years before he left Empawa Africa record label. He got an offer a few years before leaving the label but he rejected it because he felt he was not ready to quit Empawa Africa then.

Joeboy blows his trumpet

The 'Baby' crooner praised himself during the interview. According to the music act who said he had spent N50 million on his lover, he is a label's dream. He stated that he didn't give anyone headache while he was with his former record label.

Joeboy mentioned that many of his teammates felt bad while he was leaving as he was everyone's favorite.

Joeboy reacts after Mr Eazi unfollowed him

Legit.ng had reported that Joeboy had sparked massive reactions on social media over his comments after his former record label boss and his wife unfollowed him.

The singer had left Empawa Record Label owned by Mr. Eazi.

The young singer released a series of tweets after the two unfollowed him. He stated in one of his tweets that he was in the industry to make music. He noted that people should spare him with all the drama.

The singer also tweeted that there are advisers but one helper.

