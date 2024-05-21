Mama Africa as she is fondly called has made the rounds on social media following her link-up with American music rapper, Rick Ross

They spoke at length on the first meeting and their collaborations, as well as Rick's projects with other African artists

Fans are excited about Yemi Alade's growth and how much he got hyped up by the You the Boss rapper

Nigerian award-winning musician Yemi Alade excitedly linked up with American rapper Rick Ross while she was on Instagram Live yesterday, May 20, 2024.

The singer recently fell victim to social media trolls after replying to a fake page she mistook for Wizkid's.

Singer, Yemi Alade shares plans and new music with Rick Ross. Credit: @yemialade, @richforever

Source: Instagram

Yemi Alade and Rick share upcoming project

Yemi Alade and Rick Ross shared that their amazing project is coming soon. They did not give too many details but gave fans something to hold on to.

William Leonard Roberts II, aka Rick Ross, announced Yemi Alade as a major contributor to the project and commended her for her hard work.

See IG live video here:

Rick also gave Yemi some business advice after he asked the singer who she would love to work with in foreign music. She mentioned Rihanna.

They reminisced about their first meeting in Atlanta and generally had a productive chat.

Nigerians react to Yemi Alade's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@kingocheson:

"Love to see how far Yemi has come."

@iam_kayodeakinyemi:

"He loves you as your number one fan."

@chukwuebuka__042:

"African Queen."

@1_kaycee:

"Ricky na better business man...baba still de show Bellaire."

@dharmmillionaire:

"I look forward to that day I will set my eyes on u.I am one of your real fan."

@rymzy_david:

"Mamapiano for life."

@nicholsugonna03:

"Looking good as always."

@paschal212:

"Yemi and Ricky, so much sauce bad combo."

@promisediji:

"Please what's the title of the song playing in the background?"

@omawondernationn:

"Make I go watch "Oh My Gosh" Remix Video Again. YemiAlade×RickRos."

Source: Legit.ng