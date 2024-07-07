Amid Davido and Sophia Momodu's child custody battle, some Nigerians have decided to dig up an old video about Israel DMW

Davido's aide, Israel, had taken the side of his boss and shaded Sophia on social media, which unsettled many

Some people noted that Israel went too far by getting himself involved in the family issue and they shared an old clip of Imade proposing his sack

Some netizens have dug an old video of Davido's aide, Israel Afeare, aka Israel DMW, after he shaded Sophia Momodu, the singer's baby mama.

The personal logistics manager to Davido had described Sophia as a gold digger and shameless.

Imade raised concern about Israel to Davido in old clip. Image credit: @israeldmw, @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

In the now-viral video, the singer's child, Imade, had asked her father why she hasn't sacked Israel yet.

Israel countered her argument by noting that Davido was a good man, which is why he hasn't been sacked yet. He further questioned the young girl, asking how she expected him to survive if her father were to dismiss him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Earlier on, a phone call of Sophia lambasting Israel for claiming that her trips with Imade were sponsored by Davido was shared online.

Israel apologised to her and stated that he had never spoken badly about her to the Feel crooner.

Watch Israel and Imade's video in the slides below:

Reactions to Imade's old video

See what some peeps are saying about the video below:

@sppeenncceerr:

"Bad parenting from a bad mother."

@sir_gcw:

"She’s acting like she’s been coached by the mother. No nice kid would spit such."

@ulalia_mony_landers:

"Imade has more sense than that SpongeBob Square head. Mtcheew!"

@brendanukagod__:

"One thing you must know is this, a single mother can never raise the girl child properly."

@mz_lara_j:

"Shiela did well by leaving this man oh."

@haileys_muva:

"Men who make people disrespect you. Israel can’t even be in the same space with Sophia. This is so disrespectful. It seems a rich man is never wrong in Nigeria. I am a single mom and I know exactly where it hurts. Take your flowers Sophia."

@v_toria122:

"Imade knows he doesn’t have sense."

Israel DMW praises Davido over Imade

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel DMW spurred a frenzy online after he hailed Davido's fatherly duties.

The Afrobeats singer's first daughter Imade buzzed the internet with a list of all the countries she has been to.

Israel aware of his principal's capabilities, revealed if the little girl lied or not about the viral statement she made.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng