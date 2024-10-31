Davido has shown that he cares so much about his cousin Folashade after she was seen in Lojay's video

The artist had released the video of his romantic song Falling and Folashade was seen dancing and twerking in it

Reacting to the clip, Davido sent a warning to him about his cousin, and also gave him an instruction

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has reacted to the music video released by Nigerian singer Lekan Osifeso Junior, widely known as Lojay.

Legit.ng had reported that Lojay had released the video for his song, Falling and Davido's cousin, Folashade was used as a video vixen.

In his reaction to the video, he told Lojay to handle Folashade with care. He sent a love emoji with his reaction to show that he still cares about the music star despite his warning.

Recall that Lojay had opened up about his relationship with Folashade. He said that she was his bestie.

He also shared more about his love life that some of his fans have been asking about.

This came after it was speculated that the Monalisa crooner and one of the daughter's of governor Ademola Adeleke were dating.

The mother of three has totally ignored naysayers but concentrated in further making their fans confused about their relationship.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the Lojay's video and Davido's response. Here are some of the comments below:

@al_per_shino:

"Abi my start to da sing."

@rollyvids:

"Isn’t she Jada’s age mate?"

@Alexandaaahh:

"Na how me I go carry now?"

@ShalomHempress:

"I thought she's married?"

@Ilule:

"Lojay sofesanku? I Dey eyes that mama o, maintain your composure o."

@user2665338113969:

"In this life , just get money."

@shabsy18:

"The fact that she has kids but still making her self look pretty all time I fall for you oooo."

Davido reacts to his cousin's pictures

Legit.ng had reported that the uprising Nigerian music star Lojay had buzzed the internet with a recent photo he posted online.

The singer, who performed in Houston a few months ago, spent some time clubbing and partying with the Adeleke's.

They all had some fun time which were captured in pictures. On IG, the producer shared some pictures from the event, but one of them caught the attention of many, including Davido, which he reacted to. In one of the picture, Nikos tightly hugged Young Jonn.

