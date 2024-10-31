Social media critic Verydarkman seems to have an unsettled business with the Nigerian police force

A recent report emerged online revealing that the controversial act was arrested on the evening of October 31

Recall that the National body invited VDM to their station over a content he did online with their uniform

Nigerian social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has been reportedly arrested by the police for donning their uniform.

Earlier this week, Vanguard reported that police had criticised his unauthorised uniform usage and launched an investigation.

Verydarkman arrested by Police, friend alleged. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In the contentious video, Verydarkman donned a police costume and humorously presented himself as the "Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) of the Online Division."

Following the uproar, he issued a video on Thursday apologising for wearing clothing that resembled the official police uniform.

Police arrests VDM

In a recent video released by VDM's close friend Itskokopee Ogaga Okokowa aka KoKoPee, he revealed that the TikTok was taken to detention after he turned in to the police.

KoKoPee alleged that some officers followed VDM to his house to confiscate the costume he made, and after that, they arrested him.

He further revealed that the critic would spend the night there until further information unfolds in the morning.

Watch his video below:

People react to VDM's ordeal

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officialbblessingceo:

"But he apologized they are not suppose to hold him na, will put him in my prayers ... at least una don dey see say no get every body wey police hold dey do crime . Careful while u laugh at others."

edwuado1:

Why was he arrested? Wetin dey happen for this country self."

harrison_gwamnishu:

"They are not our friend especially to those of us who are against their ugly tactics. Some of them are angry we are removing food from their table and even if they prove to love us openingly, inner, they don't. My team are witnesses to."

alexmamdy:

"They want to know his house so they can set him up."

bmgonstage:

"What?! These people are funny o. First of all,allover the world any uniform can be used to act drama or make content. Did he wear uniform to the road and start stopping vehicles on the road? Na play them dey."

monstarrboii:

"This system!!!! Lawmaker slap citizen them say them wan investigate, them release am, person wear uniform do content them arrest am after he honor invitation!!! This country, I’m wondering if it will ever get better."

brill_brill:

"They should go and arrest all the Nollywood people and skit makers who use something that looks like their uniform..."

