Nigerian lifestyle influencer and model Nickie DaBarbie doubles down on her claims about Skiibii and Mayorkun as she spills more details

In a series of posts shared, Nickie revealed how Mayorkun was involved in the entire issue and how he helped Skiibii drug her drink

Nickie's comments about Mayorkun came after the singer slammed her with a N1bn lawsuit for defamation

Nigerian lifestyle influencer and Instagram body model Precious Kingsley, aka Nickie DaBarbie, continues to call out singer Skiibii and his colleague, Mayorkun.

Hours after Mayorkun slammed Nickie with a N1bn lawsuit for defamation, the social media influencer reacted.

Nickie DaBarbie doubles down on her claim about Skiibii and Mayorkun as she spills more details about how they tried to kill her. Photo credit: @nickie_dabarbie/@iammayorkun/@skiibii

She took to her Instagram handle to spill more incriminating details about Mayorkun and how he helped Skiibii to drug her.

Nickie DaBarbie accused Mayorkun of making her drink coffee that was laced with sedatives. She also revealed how she met Mayorkun through luxury lifestyle influencer Ola of Lagos.

Nicke DaBarbie reveals why she visited Skiibii

In her lengthy rant, Nickie DaBarbie revealed why she visited Skiibii at his residence. She shared that she was there for them to watch a movie together.

She also revealed how Skiibii made her remove her wig and placed his hands on her head. Nickie shared how Skiibii rubbed his hands around her head, and she started having a funny feeling.

Read all of Nickie DaBarbie's post below:

Netizens react to Nickie DaBarbie's post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Nickie DaBarbie's posts:

@iam_benedict_:

"Rushing to slam her with petition it's enough evidence they are hiding something."

@big_baby.01:

"This girl hmmmm‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️I have never seen highness that lasted this long ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️highness that makes you type correctly without typos.. It is well."

@oyecap_theplug:

"You went there with no bad intention" but the chats says otherwise cos your friend was even trying to tell you the possibility anything can happen... You knew but still went. But if they truly drugged you like you claim, please sue them... That's very wrong!!"

@omalichawa__:

"Discipline solves 80% of our problem."

@arikeeee_:

"What if this girl is saying the truth coz highness suppose don clear since yesterday.... I believe her pls."

@obodoblessing_:

"From yesterday’s comments pertaining to this incident I learnt you shouldn’t go to any guys house you don’t know or even go out Atall with any guy because if anything happens the world will blame you for going to see a man instead of staying in your house!!!!!!"

@misterprobity:

"Even without spending a dime, I believed". What exactly does that mean?"

@owen_nwose:

"Let’s read meaning into what this lady is saying Abeg.We don’t have to overlook it."

@browncandddy:

"God knows I believe this girl."

@papi_demillie:

"This young blood should be checked into a hospital for Toxicology test and psychotherapy management. She took illicit drugs or was drugged Simple. All these terrestrial bla bla bla she has been mentioning are hallucinations and bizarre delusions."

@cheriehairs:

"I believe her. If my sister or a friend comes home and start narrating something strange like this, I will definitely believe her!!!"

