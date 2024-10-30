Nigerian international singer Burna Boy raised eyebrows online after a picture disclosed the nature of his underwear

A photograph that captured the back view of the Afrobeats superstar saw him wearing a black G-string

Fans and netizens quickly did a survey to figure out the amount of the underwear as it fuelled speculations online

Nigerian music star Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has found himself in the spotlight after a photo from a recent event went viral.

The Afrobeat sensation, who recently faced controversy related to allegations against Diddy, was spotted wearing a black thong.

Picture of Burna Boy on G-string trended. Credit: @burnaboygram

In the picture, Burna was walking down a hallway alongside one of his security personnel when the back view of his trousers revealed the outline of his underwear.

Social media users quickly noted that Burna was wearing a feminine-style black thong. Further investigation revealed that the underwear is a Balenciaga men’s accessory, priced at £248 (approximately N600,000).

See the post below:

Burna Boy trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@kenny_stripes_:

"Odogwu dey wear G-string??"

@thorlee2222:

"Why you all hating on Burna pls him Dey owe your papa money ??"

@Bornhero1077896:

He is not beating the allegations."

@ajibaretalks:

"Time dan reach to believe Speed Darlington."

@the_bolaji_:

"your babe no fit relate, the pant cost pass her wardrobe."

@Lillian_Elohor:

"Na now I con de believe that speed Darlington song."

@Iamadebowale2:

"E sha get as thunder go fire you , nobody go ever remember who be Dami."

@_sevenn6:

"Nigerians aren’t good people wttf."

@AyinkX_:

"I think speedy never see this."

@Chrisslimz:L:

"The allegation don dey look like truth oo 😂"

@jidifeanyi:

"Odogwu been been showing signs of 🌈 lately."

Video of Davido’s backside trends

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke Davido stirred reactions following a new video of him at an event in Abuja that recently emerged online.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the DMW label boss, who wore a suit, left people talking as his backside was exposed while he greeted guests, including the Olu of Warri, at the event.

Despite his wealthy background, Davido humbly greeted the guests at the event by going on his knees. However, a highlight from the video that caught attention was the moment Davido's backside was shown unaware.

