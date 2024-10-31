The alleged action of a 16-year-old girl has claimed five lives at Afashio-Uzairue in Etsako West Local Government Area in Edo state

The police authorities in the state on Thursday disclosed that the five individuals died from food poisoning, a development that has led to widespread panic in the community and concerns in the polity

Edo police spokesperson, Moses Yamu, in a statement on Thursday night, confirmed that the 16 year old girl has been arrested

The police in Edo state have confirmed the death of five and the arrest of one person in connection with food poisoning at Afashio-Uzairue in Etsako West Local Government Area.

Edo police public relations officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said the food poisoning occurred on October 26, causing panic among residents.

As reported by The Nation and PM News on Thursday night, October 31, the deceased include four boys and a girl.

Yamu said:

“Edo State Police Command received a report on 26/10/2024, at about 0730hrs, from one Elogie Ezekiel of Afashio community, that at about 0630hrs of same date, he went to check his son, named Emmanuel Elogie (19 years), at his apartment.

“That upon gaining entrance into the apartment, he met the lifeless body of his son’s friend, named Nurudeen, surname not known, at the corridor. He went further and met the lifeless bodies of his son, with his girlfriend, Ada Samuel (16 years), on the bed, in the bedroom. Another two of the son’s friends, named Samuel Ayegwalo and Jeffrey Ayegwalo, who turned out to be siblings, were found in the sitting room.

“The police arrested Aisha Suleiman, 16, alleged to have caused the deaths through food poisoning. On 29/10/2024, at about 1710hrs, operatives of Jattu Division received information that a girl, later identified as Aisha Suleiman, was about to be lynched by some young men from the community.

“They (operatives of Jattu Division of Edo Police Command) mobilised to the scene, rescued the suspect, and moved her to the police station. The case was transferred the next day to the state Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.”

