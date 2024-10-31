A South African group is now targeting beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina’s participation in the Miss Universe pageant

The group known as the Progressive Forces for South Africa wrote a letter to the pageant organisers to stop Chidimma’s participation

This news made the rounds on social media and many Nigerians dropped their hot takes on the matter

South African-born Nigerian beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina’s participation in the Miss Universe pageant is now being threatened.

Just recently, it was gathered that South Africans launched a petition to stop Chidimma from being allowed to participate in the global event.

A South African group called the Progressive Forces for South Africa wrote a letter to the Miss Universe organisers to share their grievances with Chidimma whom they accused of committing identity fraud.

According to the petition, they were greatly concerned that Chidimma’s mother, Anabela Rungo, was found guilty of the crime before her daughter’s participation in the Miss Universe Nigeria competition.

It was stated that an activist, Kwena Molekwa, risked her life to uncover some of the alleged crimes linked to Chidimma and her family, including identity theft, dealing with illegal substances and more.

The letter also explained that proof of the allegations that Chidimma’s mum stole the identity of a South African child was shared on X and that the Nigerian embassy granted the 22-year-old model a diplomatic passport for her to be able to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

The Progressive Forces of South Africa pleaded with the Miss Universe organisers to cancel Chidimma’s entry so that they would not lose their good image.

See a copy of the petition below:

Reactions as South Africans write petition for Chidimma’s disqualification

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens who had things to say about the petition from South Africans to Miss Universe organisers against Chidimma.

Read their comments below:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

“TALES OF A DISGRUNTLED EX 😂. This is how ex’s behave. It’s giving jealousy, envy and bitterness. Like yo! Let this girl breathe. Y’all said you didn’t want her, we accepted our own and gave her a platform. Kilo sele gan gan?”

“Why are they so jobless and bitter tho? Nawa oo.”

“Why does she have to submit herself to public humiliation where she isn’t welcomed? Now they are upset cuz they miss the chance to drag her and cuff her. One girl dey give a whole country of self hating people sleepless nights, i love to see it 😂.”

“Even when she’s no longer representing them, they’re still restless!!”

“May they never heal from whatever is hurting them! I’ve never understood the level of hatred, & if only they had this same energy for their masters.”

“These people are the real principalities of powers the Bible talked about 😂.”

“😂😂😂😂 Please guys vote seriously for her then even if she doesn’t win let miss sa leave the stage before her 😂.”

“E bi like say this girl hold South Africans placenta.”

“Should she pay for her mother’s crime? What’s the obsession all about ? Let the young girl breath. Why are they so bent on destroying her? Let her mother answer and leave the daughter who knows nothing out of it.”

“Witchcraft no pass like this.”

Chidimma Adetshina lands in Mexico to represent Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina showed preparations for the highly anticipated Miss Universe 2024.

In a recent video on her verified social media pages, Chidimma Adetshina was spotted in Mexico a few hours after her arrival for the international beauty pageant.

She wore an elegant outfit designed by a Nigerian designer, Maryam Elisha, while waving her Nigerian flag.

