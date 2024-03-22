Nigerian music star Portable recently spoke on the extent of his wealth during a recent interview with DJ Brooke Bailey

The Tony Montana crooner spoke on how he lives in the trenches but doesn’t have a trenches lifestyle

According to Portable, he has built 10 mansions, bought 20 cars and is still building a hotel

In a recent interview, popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, opened up about his great wealth.

The Zazu Zeh crooner had a chat with a media personality, DJ Brooke Bailey, and a video of their interaction went viral online.

Portable revealed the extent of his wealth. Photos: @Portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In a snippet from the interview that made the rounds, Portable was seen showing her around his numerous properties while bragging about how many he has.

According to Portable, despite living in the trenches, they have impressive lifestyles. He noted that the people lived in good houses in the trenches and had good environments. However, the music star admitted that their roads were very bad and had led to the destruction of some of his cars. He also called on the Ogun state government to fix things.

Not stopping there, the Tony Montana star went on to brag about how he has bought around 20 cars, built 10 mansions, a market, and is even building a hotel.

In his words:

“Does this place look like trenches? It’s the roads that are bad. Make the government help us fix the roads. We only have bad roads, we have good houses, good environment but bad roads. It’s the bad roads that spoil my cars. I’ve bought so many cars, G-Wagon, Range Rover, plenty of cars, about 20 of them, it’s the roads. The governor should fix the roads in Ogun state so I can drive smoothly from Lekki to Abeokuta. I’m building my hotel here, I have about 10 mansions here, both completed and uncompleted, I built a market.”

In the interview, Portable reiterated that even though they were in the trenches, they weren’t living fake or trenches lives.

He said:

“As you can see, we live in the trenches but we don’t live trenches life, there’s no fake life here.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable brags about wealth

Many social media users reacted to Portable’s video in interesting ways. Read some of their comments below:

