Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke has opened up about his close bond with his elder brother Adedeji Adeleke, father of music star Davido

The governor spoke during an interview on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, reflecting on family ties

Adeleke also opened up on how his elder brother constantly reminds him of his late father

Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke has said his elder brother, Adedeji Adeleke, is more than a sibling to him, describing him as a father figure and trusted adviser whose counsel shapes some of his most critical decisions.

The governor shared these reflections during an appearance on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, where he spoke at length about the bonds within the Adeleke family and the personal influences that have shaped his life and leadership.

Governor Adeleke honours his elder brother Adedeji as a father figure and trusted adviser. Photo credit: GovAAdeleke/x

Source: Instagram

Osun: Adeleke speaks his elder brother's role

According to the governor, his relationship with Adedeji goes well beyond what is typical between brothers. He said he regularly turns to him for wisdom and guidance, particularly when navigating important choices, and that his elder brother's experience has proven invaluable in that regard.

Adedeji Adeleke is widely known as the father of Grammy-nominated Nigerian music star Davido, one of the biggest names in Afrobeats globally.

Ademola Adeleke speaks on late father

Governor Adeleke also touched on the loss of their father, saying the absence continues to weigh on him. He noted, however, that he finds comfort in his elder brother, who he said carries a presence and a quality that brings their late father to mind.

The interview offered a rare personal glimpse into the family dynamics of one of Nigeria's prominent political households, with the governor speaking warmly about the unity and closeness that he says defines the Adeleke family.

Family unity defines the Adeleke household as bonds strengthen leadership and legacy. Photo credit: GovAAdeleke/x

Source: Instagram

Adeleke turns drummer as Muslim clerics visit him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ademola Adeleke showed off a different side of himself when Muslim clerics paid him a celebratory visit at his home. During the visit, the governor did not hesitate to join in the fun.

A video posted on Sunday, August 16, 2026, captured Adeleke seated and actively playing a Bandiri drum as the clerics celebrated alongside him. The clip quickly racked up reactions, with many Nigerians praising the governor for his warmth and free-spirited nature.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng