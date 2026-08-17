Manchester United have made a formal enquiry to Galatasaray over the availability of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen

Osimhen scored 22 goals and provided 8 assists in 33 appearances for Galatasaray last season and has already netted twice this term

Galatasaray's asking price is reported at around €150m, and the club has no release clause in Osimhen's contract

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Nigeria international Victor Osimhen, joining Arsenal in what is shaping up to be a fiercely contested pursuit of the Super Eagles striker before the summer transfer window shuts.

The Red Devils reached out to Galatasaray to ask about the possibility of signing the 27-year-old centre-forward.

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to FootballFanCast, the enquiry does not amount to a formal bid, but it signals that Carrick's side are seriously considering a move as they finalise preparations for the new Premier League campaign.

What Osimhen brings to the table

Osimhen has cemented his reputation as one of Europe's most feared strikers over the past year in Istanbul.

As seen on Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old forward contributed 22 goals and eight assists across 33 appearances for Galatasaray last season, and he has wasted no time in the new one, scoring twice against Çorum FK in his opening fixture.

Osimhen's record with the Turkish champions stands at 61 goals in 75 appearances, numbers that have attracted interest from clubs across the continent.

Arsenal had already been linked with the Nigerian before Man United's enquiry surfaced.

The Financial hurdle for Man United and Arsenal

Landing Osimhen will not be straightforward, and the finances involved are staggering.

Galatasaray brought the Nigerian striker to Istanbul from Napoli for €75 million in July 2025, handing him a four-year deal that runs until 2029.

That contract guarantees him a net salary of €15 million per season, a €1 million loyalty bonus, and a further €5 million annually for image rights.

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek confirmed in March that the agreement contains no release clause, meaning any interested club must negotiate directly with the Turkish champions.

The club has set their valuation at around €150 million, a figure that underlines how seriously they regard the player's worth.

Galatasaray also turned down a reported €130 million bid for Osimhen from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, demonstrating their willingness to hold firm on price.

Man United's position heading into the new season

Man United have already been active in the transfer market this summer, bringing in Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

Carrick also has Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko among his attacking options.

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League last season, securing a return to Champions League football.

Man United will open their 2026-27 Premier League campaign away to Hull City on Saturday, August 22.

Why Arsenal may struggle to sign Osimhen

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Arsenal's pursuit of Osimhen and the significant challenges they face in negotiating a transfer from Galatasaray.

As the Super Eagles striker continues to be a hot commodity in European football, fans are eager to see if the Gunners can break through the financial barriers that stand between them and one of the league's most talented forwards.

Source: Legit.ng