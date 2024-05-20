A Nigerian lady has shared a touching moment she noticed at the burial of actor Junior Pope, which was held in Enugu

The lady said she was more concerned about Junior Pope's first son, who she claimed nearly jumped into his deceased father's grave

She went on to make a prayer targetted at whoever was responsible for the death of the much-loved actor

Nigerians have continued to mourn the passing of actor Junior Pope, who was laid to rest in Enugu on May 17.

Videos and pictures from the occasion made the rounds on social media and stirred mixed reactions.

Nenye Uzowulu noted that Junior Pope's first son nearly jumped into the grave. Photo Credit: Punch, Instagram/@jnrpope

A Facebook user, Nenye Uzowulu, has pointed out a worrying observation she made regarding the actor's first son.

Neny noted that the lad appeared overwhelmed by his father's death and almost jumped into the grave. Nenye felt pity for the boy and prayed against those behind his father's death.

She wrote:

"Did you watch the part when Junior pope first son was called to pour sand in his father's grave?

"I'm more concerned about his first son. He nearly jump into that grave. the cut is deep. His tears and voice was loud enough that I knew junior pope wish he could do something at that moment. But he is more like a Shadow now. Who so ever that cut short the life of that young man...

"In speed Darlington voice, iga eji ala zere mmiri."

Nenye Uzowulu's observation stirred reactions

Chinemelem Eze Chika said:

"I was only crying throughout my watching the video .

"The second son was confused and doesn't know wots going on.

"May people who are involved in cut shorting the live of that young man no no peace ✌️."

Obiano Favour Oluchi said:

"They better take the guy to hospital after this burial, that little dude has cry out blood. My heart weep."

Amaechina Stephanie said:

"I cry as if he is my brother burial....I never feel this way about death...his first son could have seen his lifeless body when they brought him from the morgon, I was just imagining how the shadow of his father will be feeling seeing that boy, it's just painful."

Ureh Norah Chiamaka said:

"It broke me.

"The second son is confused why everyone is crying. He believes the Father just traveled.

"The last son dont even know what is happening. I know the pain, exactly the age my Nieces and nephew dey when they lost their Dad my best brother inlaw. None of them understood what was happening."

Nelly Nex said:

"The cry of his first son was so emotional, I cried so bitterly watching it..

"May God rest his soul."

