It's a few days to Christmas but Brazil has been hit with bad news as one of its top singers has passed on

Pedro Henrique passed on to the great beyond while performing to gospel lovers on stage

The singer's record label confirmed the sad development on Thursday, December 14, via its social media page

Pedro Henrique, Brazil's gospel singer, has been confirmed dead.

The renowned singer reportedly died at the age of 30. The record label management, Todah Music confirmed his demise via its verified Instagram account on Thursday, December 14.

Pedro Henrique left his wife, Suilan, and their newborn. Photo credit: Suilan Barreto/Instagram

What led to Pedro Henrique's death, record label speaks

As reported by BBC Pidgin, the 30-year-old was the only son, husband, and father to a months-old child.

In a now-trending video, the events that led to the death of the singer were revealed.

According to the video, the singer collapsed on stage, during a live performance of his hit song, Vai Ser Tão Beautiful, at 1st Territorial Police Station (DT) of Feira de Santana, Brazil on Wednesday night, December 13.

The record label described the late singer as a jolly fellow and a super dad to his child.

The management also sent in their condolence to his wife Suilan Barreto, family, and friends, declaring further support for the late singer's young family, Daily Mail reported.

"We dey rejoice so many times together, and now we are crying with those who are crying," Todah Music said.

