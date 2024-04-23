In a video, a white man did not seem pleased that his Nigerian wife made him do his laundry himself

The woman watched and guided him as he washed the clothes with his hands and ignored his complaints

The interracial couple's TikTok video has left internet users in stitches, with some jocularly tackling the woman

A Caucasian got upset as his Nigerian wife directed him to wash his clothes with his hands.

In a TikTok video, the man struggled with the task and accused his wife of deceiving him after promising there would be a washing machine.

He was upset she made him do his laundry himself. Photo Credit: @mercy_festus

"You said there was going to be a washing machine. You didn't tell me I would be the washing machine," he lamented while washing the clothes like a newbie.

His wife ignored his complaints, saying hand-washing was her culture and what God gave her people.

She guided him and called him to order when he resorted to doing the laundry poorly. Their video amused people.

Via their TikTok page, the couple shares entertaining content about their life and relationship.

In another funny incident, a Nigerian lady shared how her white husband reacted when she served him scrambled eggs and plantains.

Watch the video below:

The interracial couple's video amused people

queenada406 said:

"His not used to this, please don't stress him his mad at you look at his face."

james Nicholas said:

"He voice don dey change."

Ederhi_ Joy said:

"Who will save this our inlaw from this our sister hand now."

Noble said:

"Is this just for cruise or real ? U are soppose to pamper ur husband . Treat him like the king dat he is . I wil never let my husband do this unless am sick."

isokenuwoghiren said:

"My sister ,you will help him to re- wash those clothes..."

bomboy said:

"When you done , get him lodge in a beautiful apartment and let him enjoy the other side of Nigeria before he goes , so he would want to come back."

user4963976614051Grace said:

"U did not tell me that i was the washing machine..he complains.. Literally on everything."

