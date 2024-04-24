A Nigerian man has narrated how he was bullied at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) years ago and how he handled the situation

He recalled how the bully slapped him 10 times and said he deliberately endured being struck repeatedly

His story comes following the trending incident at Lead British International School, Abuja, where some female students bullied Namtira Bwala

In light of the trending bullying incident at Lead British International School, Abuja, a UNIBEN graduate has shared how he was bullied years ago.

@_MrZanga said the bullying incident happened in the Ekosodin area around the institution.

The man recalled his bully slapped him 10 times. Photo Credit: @_MrZanga, uniben.edu

@_MrZanga said his bully slapped him 10 times and he intentionally endured it. He added that his bully did not graduate.

He stated that silence holds a lot of meaning. He wrote on X:

"I intentionally endured 10 slaps from someone back then in unben Ekosodin. But he didn’t make it to graduation.

"Silence can imply many things."

@_MrZanga's story went viral on the social media platform, with many wondering what he meant by "he didn't make it to graduation."

See his tweet below:

@_MrZanga's story stirs reactions

@realtortemi said:

"People don't understand that when faced with danger, there's a part of your brain that screams, "survive!!!"

"And you'd do anything even if it means doing nothing."

@Kontrolla19 said:

"People dey talk "10slaps & you still stand" if you know where be Ekosodin for Benin you go fem..na men mount you even if you seff na men you must compose...sometimes it's okay to be calm in the midst of chaos...if to say he no calm maybe na him for no make am to graduation ."

@Haye_Resourse said:

"At least this one na senior men.

"Kids bro.. Make una no dey coat this thing. She no hold tools nau.. Make them trash am out like kids."

@donearlylife said:

"More reasons I opined that the level of calmness shown by the girl after receiving those hot slaps is worth emulating somehow somehow."

@47kasz said:

"He didn’t make it how??? Why??? What happened? Voluntary dropping out or what?? We need answers."

@UnkleAyo said:

"He didn't make it to graduation, as how?

"He dropped out or dropped dead?

"Oh, I don see 2 anchor for profile name - senior man, d'omo sir."

@Dprince_charmin said:

"He didn't make it to graduation, silence can imply many things " oga I be benin boy and na uniben I graduate, this statement alone don tell us wetin real sup... No need for too much talk we understand."

Namtira's cousin shares update on bullying incident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the cousin of Namtira Bwala, who was bullied at Lead British International School, Abuja, has given an update on the incident.

Namtira's cousin stated that the school has been closed temporarily. Outrage trailed a viral video of Namtira being bullied by a girl at the school.

In a tweet on X, @Hannnatu_ added that the school bully would be expelled. She appreciated Nigerians' support and social media campaign for Namtira.

