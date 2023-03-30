A video of an upcoming singer, Boy Spyce, linking up with his crush and popular Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, has caused a buzz online

A clip from the video showed the moment the Mavin singer pulled Linda to himself as he kissed her on the cheek

The video has stirred different reactions from netizens, as some speculated the two are in a relationship

A video of Mavin songster, Boy Spyce, with Nollywood star Linda Osifo, has gone viral and stirred different reactions online.

In the viral video, the duo could be seen joking about singer Portable Zazu's viral ‘I am a Baboon, I live in the zoo’ trend, as Boy Spyce referred to himself as Burna Boy and tagged Linda as Portable.

Boy Spyce links up with Linda Osifo.

Source: Instagram

However, towards the end of the video, the upcoming singer drew Linda, who is his celebrity crush, closer to himself and kissed her on the cheek.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Boy Spyce's video with Linda Osifo

Many netizens expressed their surprise at Boy Spyce's action, while others speculated the duo are in a relationship. See some of the reactions below:

_cici_nita:

"2 years ago Boyspyce no go believe say he go Dey run this girl package."

officialmikemore:

"In OBO voice: In this life have money oh."

koffebird:

"All of you saying money, does Linda look like someone that’s broke?"

itisbobby:

"He likes big things."

jectimi_comedy:

"Maybe he likes dem old na don’t be surprise he his next girl friend will be patience ozorkwo mama G."

silvaboymusic:

"I hope y'all agree with whitemoney now."

irokviralz1:

"Age is but a gini? numberrr."

oma_nnanna:

"That was so passionate I felt it."

d.ebs._:

"Movie dem dey act na."

iamkinggeorge_:

"We owe whitemoney an apology."

Boy Spyce reacts as fan rates him above Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Boy Spyce responded to a fan who compared him to the Afrobeats superstar Davido.

An overzealous fan with the Twitter handle @Lonerszn30 ranked Boy Spyce as high as Davido.

Reacting to the statement, the Folake singer said @Lonerszn30 was speaking while under the influence of strong narcotics.

Source: Legit.ng