Mavin Records signee, Boy Spyce, got into the wrong books of some Twitter users and they are seriously roasting him on the platform

The singer insulted a fan who called him mumu and went ahead to block him, his actions led others to defend the fan

Many Twitter users feel he is not in a position to broke-shame anyone as they recounted the time he was begging people online to get noticed

One thing any celebrity will pray not to experience is Twitter NG backlash from fans, because whenever they do, they hardly set a limit.

Mavin Record star, Boy Spyce, is the latest victim of such dragging as they also brought his employers and Don Jazzy into the conversation.

Fans drag Boy Spyce on Twitter.

Source: Instagram

A Twitter user called him mumu and he decided to broke-shame him and even block the user.

His response read thus:

"I blame cheap data plans. That's why you are sitting in your self contain with your 7 days boxers tweeting this. Your dad should have patronised durex tbh."

Boy Spyce went ahead to protect his tweets after the unbelievable dragging that followed his actions.

Check out the screenshot of his tweet below:

Twitter NG drags Boy Spyce

Twitter NG users have been dragging Boy Spyce for his actions, and he is currently trending as they dragged his employers into the conversation.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sundaygigi1:

"Na only Rema and Ayra Starr dey carry Mavins Record, the rest just dey chop Don Jazzy money instead of you to drop good music, you dey broke-shame and block people."

dotboyswag10:

"If not for Don Jazzy pushing your dêâd career with massive giveaway and PR, you won’t be here broke shaming people like you have achieved it all. Mumu BoySpyce."

RefugeeonEarth1:

"You never blow finish you dey do like this, what if you come reach Deeman level? God abeg."

Officially_Kriz:

"All this for werey wey never blow despite Don Jazzy spending? Very soon, baba go sack you."

