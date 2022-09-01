Mavin Records artiste Boyspyce recently had an unpleasant encounter with police officers and a video showing their exchange has surfaced online

The young music star was quick to go live on his official Instagram page shortly after he and some crew members were stopped

The video captured one officer inside the singer’s car as he was heard in the background making it clear that he cannot be harassed

Nigerian singer Ugbekile David Osemeke aka Boyspyce has joined the growing list of entertainers who have had ugly exchanges with officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The Mavins Records artiste and his crew members were recently stopped by police officers and he was quick to go live on his Instagram page.

A viral video from the live session captured the moment an officer entered the singer’s car, and he was heard saying he doesn’t feel safe in the background.

Another police officer was equally captured standing a few steps away as the scene played out with his colleagues.

However, a disturbing portion of the video captured the moment Boyspyce’s phone was forcefully collected to stop him from recording what was going on.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

fashion_magicblog said:

"This is so painful to watch, what is even wrong with Nigerian police, when will they start acting like people with sense ,this humiliation is just too much."

samsmooth_ said:

"Harassing a kid. Nigerian police outdo themselves all the time."

may_jewelzz said:

"Nigeria police is not ur friend o."

_black_coco_ said:

"Ahh!! This is so sad. Please why are people laughing because I don’t understand ."

Boyspyce shares another update

However, in a different update shared via his Instastory channel, the singer told his fans and followers that he eventually got home safely.

Don Jazzy opens up on signing new acts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that music producer Don Jazzy took many by surprise after making a revelation on his social media page.

The Mavin boss released screenshots showing the moments he sent the first messages to Ayra Starr, Boyspyce and Bayanni before eventually signing them.

Don Jazzy explained that he was moved bythe content on their individual pages as he advised upcoming acts to make the best use of social media.

Source: Legit.ng