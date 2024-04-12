Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, made it to the news once again after he spoke about a GoFundMe in his care

The elderly man was captured in a video where he disclosed that he launched the online fundraising in his late son's name

Mr Joseph, in his official plea, shared reasons he decided to move on with this monetary plan as many dished out their hot takes

Joseph Aloba, the father of late Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, caught the attention of netizens for the umpteenth time as he opened up about a GoFundMe account.

In a video circulating on social media, Mohbad's father revealed that he set up a GoFundMe account in his departed son's name.

Mohbad's father confirms the Gofundme set up by his team. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Mr Aloba encouraged Nigerians to make donations to the GoFundMe account, emphasising that it is the best way to obtain justice for his late son Mohbad.

He mentioned that other accounts opened in his son's name were fake. He claimed he wanted to use the donations to employ a SAN to continue his fight for justice for his son.

In a previous report, Mr Joseph Aloba was heard in leaked audio, saying he was willing to tell the world who killed his son.

He stated that someone within their circle murdered Mohbad and that he would identify who that person was soon after the DNA test of his grandson, Liam, was completed.

Watch his video below:

Nigerians react to Mohbad's dad's plea

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dora.paw:

"It's giving B for Bambiala in disguise...smh."

_mzvalentino:

"On LIAM’s birthday okay . Remind us of exactly what you need the government to do and we shouldn’t forget your son but the money part."

dotunof:

"Na people wey de support this man go send money to the gofundme account...nonsensical."

ariesjewelry.co:

"U sha want to boycott dat poor lady Nd her son Dis make should take a deep breath Nd find peace. Let LIAM ALOBA shine on his day. O wrong now."

themis_lala:

"Baba 50k USD for what exactly??? Why do you need a SAN? It’s State vs the suspect. Why do you need a SAN??"

realtor_kenthorpe:

"Baba lo ma jogun Omo e Baba lo ma gbehin Omo, you are doing well Mr Aloba."

Mohbad's sister-in-law wades into DNA controversy

Legit.ng had reported that Wunmi's sister, Karimot, lent her voice to the DNA saga between Joseph Aloba (father of the deceased) and Omawunmi Aloba (wife of the deceased).

Karimot lambasted Mohbad's dad for his constant demand for a DNA test. She also took to Instagram to chastise Nigerians for requesting DNA tests.

Source: Legit.ng