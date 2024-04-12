Street Pop star Portable Zazu and his wife have arrived in Cape Town, South Africa as he shared a video of them at an airport

The Zazu singer, who was spotted with his wife and some crew, stated he was in South Africa to make money

Portable Zazu also made a bold claim of how he and his wife spent over 70 hours, including three stopovers, during their trip from Nigeria to South Africa

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, is currently in Cape Town, South Africa.

Portable, who arrived at an airport in Cape Town alongside his wife Ewatomi, also sent a message to his South African fans, revealing that his journey to the country was stressful.

According to the Zazu crooner, he and his wife spent over 70 hours during their trip from Nigeria to Cape Town, including three stopovers.

Owing to the stress he underwent, Portable stated that he would not be granting fans free access to take pictures and videos of him.

A clip showed the singer's wife holding him tightly as they left the airport.

"Ika of Africa lands in South Africa, if you no get money no come, e no easy to come here o, no free video, no free picture," he said in a clip.

Watch video as Portable Zazu and wife arrive in South Africa

Fans react as Portable lands in South Africa

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some of the singer's fans took to his comment section to tease him. See their comments below:

ladypashy_3:

"Portable get only one Legal Wife Moma Zehhh,ds one alone sweets me."

ororopattaya:

"Respect for the wife despite all his successes. Big up! Dey bam."

zara_barbie95:

"Me wey Sabi jealous like mad portable them type is not my calling."

chapo___biggestbaron:

"Portable so brutal … industry got fear men no be men go fear industry… we are forming a new world order."

