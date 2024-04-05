Charly Boy has opened up about his marriage of 46 years in an interview on Inside Scoop hosted by reality show star, Uriel Oputa

According to Area Fada, he married for the wrong reason as what he wants now is different from what he wanted when he got married

Charly Boy noted that she wanted a woman who could sing and was beautiful with a lovely figure

Songwriter and activist, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy has caused a stir with the revelation he made about his marriage of 46 years.

The controversial personality who survived prostate cancer was a guest on Inside Scoop which was anchored by reality show star, Uriel Oputa.

Charly Boy says he married for the wrong reason. Photo credit @dianeoputa

Source: Instagram

According to him, he married for the wrong reason. Explaining further, he noted that when he married then, he wanted a beautiful woman, who could sing and had a banging body.

Charly Boy says his taste has changed

In the clip, he stated that his taste and what he wants now have changed completely. The singer who once claimed he scammed banks added that at the time he got married, he was hungry for all the things he listed.

Charly Boy also noted that he was no longer interested in beauty and ladies' physiques again.

Charly Boy drags Wole Soyinka

Legit.ng had reported that Charly Boy had descended on Wole Soyinka in a series of tweets.

He blasted him and called him an errand boy of Nigerian criminal politicians. He also compared him to the late writer, Chinua Achebe, and said he was less of a man.

He made the utterance after Soyinka slammed Obedient movement, the people Charly Boy believed in and has so much pride in.

While speaking about Soyinka's comments, Charly Boy said he used to respect the writer a lot until he spoke against Obedient.

Charly Boy endorses Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that veteran musician, entertainer and political activist Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, had publicly endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The veteran actor publicly threw his weight behind Peter Obi and his Obidient movement while on an African Independent Television AIT TV programme. He said on the show that it was time for Nigerians to take back their country, and there was no other time to do it.

Source: Legit.ng