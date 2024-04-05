Nigerian Cynthia Morgan, after much reflection, decided to open up on the favour she received from her senior colleague Olamide

The dancehall diva revealed that she was earlier gifted N1 million naira from the YBNL music boss but hid it from the public after someone advised her to with reasons tied to

The German Juice hitmaker mentioned that she is currently not on talking terms with the said person as netizens weighed in on the matter

Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan, also known as Madrina, has thanked her senior colleague Olamide for gifting her N1 million after she had long kept it to herself.

Taking to Instagram, the dancehall diva revealed that she had gotten the money months ago but didn't announce the feat to her fans and followers because a man begged her not to.

Cynthia Morgan reveals she received N1 million from Olamide. Credit: @olamide, @trulrymadrina

Source: Instagram

The male figure in question thought the money was not significant enough for Cynthia to publicize.

"I told someone Olamide sent me a million naira some months ago, and the guy said I shouldn't put it out there because the money is too small," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The German Juice hitmaker, however, claimed that she stopped talking to the guy right after he made his statement since she didn't understand why he would say that.

She stated that while she wanted to keep Olamide's gesture private, his statement compelled her to do otherwise.

"Had to stop talking to that guy 'cause I didn't understand. Although it was never my intention to put it out here, that statement almost made me post it immediately.

She further highlighted that even the men of her own tribe can not do the extent of what Baddo did for her.

"1 million naira wey my own tribes man loan me insult me join. Abeg. Olamide thank you".

See her post below:

Netizens react to Cynthia Morgan’s statement

realsarahemmanuel:

"Baddo constantly helping people without making noise about it….a king."

obashortlets:

"German Juice is the best song by any female artiste in Nigeria in the recent era."

that_jeans_girl:

"Make she drop album na, or drop a song , she was really a hit back then and I believe she can still pull it."

valeriepeachie:

"Cultivating a mindset of gratitude is paramount. Regardless of the material wealth possessed by those who offer us something, entitlement to another person's wealth is a horrible trait and must be dispelled. Understanding that every gift, whether large or small, is a gesture of generosity rather than an obligation."

Cynthia Morgan calls out Rudeboy and sidechick

The Nigerian singer continued to call out her senior colleague Paul Okoye over their unsettled dispute.

Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy made a comment about the German Juice crooner after an inquisitive fan asked him about her during an Instagram live session.

Coming across the clip, Cynthia Morgan blasted Rudeboy for separating himself from the situation and accused him of insinuating that she was sick because he said: "Get well soon". The rapper went on to ask who looked sick between both of them.

Source: Legit.ng