Controversial veteran Nigerian entertainer Charly Boy has joined the online trolls who recently descended on elder statesman and sage Wole Soyinka

Charly Boy, in a series of tweets, lambasted Wole Soyinka and called him the new errand boy of Nigerian criminal politicians

The veteran singer went ahead to even slam the Nobel Laureate as less of a man compared to the late Igbo writer, Chinua Achebe

Famous controversial singer, actor and activist Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, recently sparked the emotions of Nigerians with a couple of comments he shared online about Prof. Wole Soyinka.

In his tweets, Charly Boy noted that he held Prof. Wole Soyinka in very high regard and even placed him on a pedestal.

Reactions trail controversial tweet by Nigerian activist Charly Boy as he slams veteran elder statesman Prof.Wole Soyinka. Photo credit: @areaFada1

Source: Instagram

The 71-year-old activist, however, noted that the Nobel Laureate's recent actions and comments against the Obidients movement had diminished his respect for him.

Charly Boy even undermined Wole Soyinka's status, noting that Igbo-born literature great Chinua Achebe will forever be more of a man than he ever was.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The King of Boyz actor further noted that the 89-year-old Prof has fallen so low and has now become the errand boy corrupt politicians.

See Charly Boy's post about Wole Soyinka below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Charly's comment about Prof. Wole Soyinka

@sheygun_oye:

"What did he say wrong abeg...cos he didn't support your candidate? Omo!!! It is well abeg."

@rotr_agas:

"You don't constitute good Democrat or good followership by not always willing to be awakened to the truth. Hush Charlie boy! You all are clowns. Prof Soyinka was a good man when he spoke for the END SARS protesters, but now a bad person because he had to chide Datti for undermining the supreme court, or perhaps for encouraging anarchy - and for throwing caution into the wind by such an unguided and inflammatory utterances."

@phunmibaby:

"I really don’t understand this insult …so cos people don’t accept what you believe in dey deserve an insult or curse‍♀️."

@fianniconglomerate:

"Look at who is calling someone criminal. Have you forgotten how you collect bribe mr Charley mumu thief."

@fr.anky3540:

"Soyinka na big disappointment.... Sometimes silence is gold....."

@jimmy_ayenks:

"This man told Tinibu and Atiku to step down for the younger generation, so just because he didn’t not support what Datti said on national television you guys are coming at him."

@dr_mira20:

"Guy aswear.....I love and respect this man but right now I don't think there's any atom of respect and love left for him."

@konstruct10:

"I don't understand o. What did soyinka said wrong?? All dis SE ppl sha."

Charly Boy publicly endorses Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that veteran musician, entertainer and political activist Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has finally publicly endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The veteran actor public threw his weight behind Peter Obi and his Obidient movement while on an African Independent Television AIT TV programme.

He said on the show that it was time for Nigerians to take back their country, and there was no other time to do it.

Source: Legit.ng