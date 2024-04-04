Mohbad's father, Mr Joseph Aloba, buzzed the internet with a recently leaked tape of him confessing to knowing his son's murderer

There has been a lot of back and forth between Joseph Aloba and his daughter-in-law Wumi regarding his grandson's DNA test

In the now trending clip, Mohbad's father emerged online, claiming to know who killed his son and gave conditions to be met before he opens up

A leaked audio recording of late Nigerian singer Mobad's father(Joseph Aloba) has gone viral online.

Mr Joseph Aloba was heard saying that he was willing to inform the entire world who killed his son Mohbad.

Mohbad's dad set to spill more late son's death, Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

He stated that someone within their circle murdered Mohbad and that he would identify who that person was soon after the DNA test of his grandson (Liam Aloba) was completed.

He further stated that although Naira Marley and Sam Larry bullied his son, they were not the ones who took the singer's life.

"After we've done the DNA test, I will reveal who killed my son. People who said it was Naira Marley and Sam Larry have been proven wrong. Yes, maybe they bullied him, but definitely, they were not the ones that killed him. His death came from someone close. I know the person, and I will tell the world soon."

Recal that Legit.ng reported earlier that Wunmi's sister, Karimot, had lambasted Mohbad's dad for his constant demand for DNA. She stated that Mohbad was frequently infecting Wunmi with sexually transmitted infections.

Taking to Instagram to chastise Nigerians for requesting DNA tests, she queried how many are in marriages where their partner is inflicting STDs. She also pledged to contact the US authorities if anything happened to Omowunmi or her son.

See the leaked tape below:

Reactions trail Mohbad's dad's leaked tape

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@bigthelemz:

“Someone killed his son he knows the killer but he watched d whole world calling different names and he kept quiet , his son is still not yet buried because of the drama , he’s a foolish clout chaser”

@onihaxy_north:

"I talk am say this man dey move like physco, one oloribu say I no get respect for elderly man. This man stooopid I. Swear."

@baale_x:

"Make men in black put 1 and 2 for this man body make e complete 12 months sharp!"

@TinyAlonge:

How a dna solves a death I’d never understand and anyone that pushed for this distraction is a big fool

Mohbad's sister-in-law states her condition

Karimot, the sister-in-law of late Nigerian singer Mohabd lent her voice to the DNA saga between Mr Joseph Aloba (father of the deceased) and Omawumi Aloba (wife of the deceased).

A video surfaced barely hours after Mr Joseph reinstated his need for a DNA test.

Mohbad's wife's sister pointed out that before they would conduct a DNA on Liam (Mohbad's son), they would first have to confirm the paternity of the former Marlian artist.

Source: Legit.ng