Veteran musician, entertainer and political activist Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has finally publicly endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The veteran actor public threw his weight behind Peter Obi and his Obidient movement while on a TV programme on the African Independent Television AIT.

Charly Boy vows to stage the biggest rally ever for Peter Obi both in Lagos and Abuja Photo credit: @areafada/@peterobigregory

Source: Instagram

He said on the show that it was time for Nigerians to take back their country, and there was no other time to do it.

The Area Fada has always been a focal rallying point for airing the grievances of the average Nigerians.

To further entrench his endorsement of Peter Obi after publicly declaring his support on TV, he took to his Twitter handle to reveal his plan to stage the biggest rally ever in Nigeria.

The rally is meant to help canvass support for the Obidient movement; he wrote in his tweet that before the month runs out, he would stage a rally for the Labour Party presidential candidate both in Lagos and in Abuja.

See Charly Boy's tweet below:

See how netizens reacted to Area Fada's message:

@snnade:

"Please,make it on a Monday in Onitsha. It will be loud!"

@Rex86593905:

"You couldn't hold on to November again.... I watched your last interview on channels where you said until you finish interrogating them b4 you will make your choice that you are still watching .You are welcome on board, our area Father, nice having you with us... we move ."

@pmmnigeria:

"Just don't go near wuse market this time...i dont want to help rescue you again."

@TheOObidient:

"You are a big man with a huge follower-ship off and on social media. It’s good to have you onboard obidient. You allowed us to persecute you some weeks back but with this declaration we the obidients receive you with thanksgiving."

@iam_Oseking01:

"Things like this give me satisfaction even when I’m hungry."

Source: Legit.ng