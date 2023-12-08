Nathaniel Bassey has paid a visit to his colleague, Mercy Chinwo, and her husband

In a clip sighted online, the singer was at the couple's house to check on the newborn baby

He held the boy in his arms, prayed, and cuddled him while discussing with his parents at one point

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has gone to see his soon-to-be trumpet student, Charis, son of Mercy Chinwo and her clergy husband.

Recall that Legit.ng. had reported that the gospel singer and her husband were blessed with a bouncing baby.

Nathaniel Bassey visits Mercy Chinwo and her baby. Photo Credit @mercychinwoand chrisandblessed

Source: Instagram

In the video sighted on social media, the music minister was sitting down and holding the baby in his arms. Chinwo and her husband were sitting by Bassey's side of while they discussed and laughed.

Nathaniel Bassey prays for baby Charis

In the recording, Bassey showered prayers on the little baby and he cuddled him in his arms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At some point, he stood up and was rocking him while still whispering prayers silently. This development is coming after Bassey said he would be the child's trumpet teacher and Pastor Blessed, husband of the female gospel artiste revealed their baby's gender.

See the clip here:

Fans react to the video of Nathaniel Bassey's visit

Reactions have trailed the video where the gospel singer went to visit his colleague who gave birth. Here are some of the comments below.

@acupofkhafi:

"You all are so so blessed ."

@k.a.a.k.mouthpiece:

"Wow being Christlike...two annointings."

@floweraddict37:

"Awww Yahweee Sabbaoth."

@queen_esther.gold:

"I so love this moment . Congratulations again."

@nenyenwarosita:

"Feeling the flame surrounding this video already."

@themiriamskitchen:

"Pls how old is this little bundle of super joy, that he can move his head. He is already strong and geared for greatness."

@isaacstorres:

"This is the best video on the internet. If you believe like this comment."

@its.giftie:

"Baby Charis and his trumpet teacher. If you know, you know."

@queen_esther.gold:

"I so love this moment. Congratulations again mama."

@anth_ony_loveth':

"Baby Charis knows de sound nd feelings of de great ones."

Mercy Chinwo shares baby's scan, hints at gender

Legit. ng had reported that Chinwo had been rejoicing since she shared photos of her baby bump.

She also gave her fans a sneak peek of the scan she took at the hospital.

The singer gave them a hint of the gender of her baby as celebrities and fans went to the comment section to congratulate her and her husband.

Source: Legit.ng