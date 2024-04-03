Nigerian actor Yul Edochie brought to the public the discrepancies of extended family relationships in Igboland

The filmmaker, in a brief tirade, argued that parents poison the minds of their children on things other parents did to them

The upcoming preacher further mocked the exhibition of Christian faith in Igbo homes, breeding these long generational dispute

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie highlighted the complexities of familial relationships in Igboland.

The movie star and upcoming preacher argued that envy and beef existed among cousins, uncles, and aunties due to a long-inherited malice from their parents.

Yul Edochie made a case on Igbo extended families. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He stated that stories from their parents about perceived wrongdoings or disputes that occurred many years ago are mostly the foundation of these disputes.

He also mentioned that sometimes the younger generation involved might even recall the basis for the argument.

In his tirade, the filmmaker pointed out that despite the animosity and discord, these family members still attend church regularly.

“Many families, cousins are bearing malice against each other, cos of something their parents told them that the other parents did to them donkey years back.

Some can’t even remember the reason for the quarrel. There’s beef and envy in almost every extended family in Igbo land. Yet, every Sunday, they’re in Church. Makes no sense”.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie’s assertion:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ochangjoy7:

"Same way you tried to lie to us about may just to make us hate her."

jedishola:

"You spoke the absolute truth. We should all let love reign in our families. Love wins all the time."

umeh_nneka___:

"Coming from a man that unfollowed his own blood brother Linc because of second hand used Judy."

ngjuliet80:

"They cant even remember what caused the quarrel got me laughing. Isn't that devil at work? Smh."

teejaiygold:

"Are you not keeping malice with your brothers because they refused your moves to infest the family with evil? So much from someone that's constantly ridiculing his father's legacy. You are obviously not a wise man."

eblycious:

"Yuliana rest oooo. Post endorsement and ur work, that's all u need on this platform. We all know the obvious."

unstoppableabt:

"Oga u don wrong ur family, better go apologize to them forget all this online writeup it will not help you. In life never be a prisoner of am sorry."

josephine.eze.3998:

"Most family that is having problems is polygamy family, there is no polygamy that is peaceful, it's always competition and jealousy."

carmelrainne:

"Says someone who is humiliating and beefing his own kids mtcheeww."

Yul Edochie takes Judy Austin to his village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie was criticised for taking his controversial second wife, Judy Austin to his village in Anambra.

Some netizens said they still preferred his first wife, May Yul-Edochie, stating that she's doing better than him.

Someone said: "Na for old age you go know wetin u do urself for now enjoy your iberiberism."

Source: Legit.ng