Popular Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has caused a buzz online after speaking about the Nigerian music industry in a recent interview

The Cash App crooner expressed his dissatisfaction with the leading Afrobeats stars in the country who prefer to seek international validation

Bella also revealed his feelings about YBNL boss Olamide and netizens reacted to what he had to say

Talented Nigerian singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed aka Bella Shmurda sparked an online debate after speaking on the way top Afrobeats stars prefer international validation.

The Cash App crooner was a guest on the 90s Baby Show when he opened up about his feelings on the actions of some of his senior colleagues.

In a snippet from the interview that went viral, Bella Shmurda condemned how top Afrobeats stars are busy seeking international validation when it should not be so.

He said:

“Those who are supposed to be at the top and leading the Afrobeats rights, I feel like their validation is from there which is not supposed to be so, all they want is validation from outside.”

Not stopping there, Bella added that these musicians are always ready and willing to spend millions to attend the Grammys and other international awards while neglecting the ones at home.

He went further to slam them for making it a habit to give a shoutout to Africa when they are on these international stages. According to him, Africa doesn’t need their shoutouts. He also stated that Olamide is the only top Nigerian star in his opinion who has done well for Afrobeats.

Bella said:

“You no wan come house? I’m telling you you’ll be back because this is where the foundation is, you have to build on the foundation properly and it’s not just on the music. Our shows, okay you guys are international artistes but you can work with certain people who will understand how it’s done, let’s do it and make it perfect here, certain awards be there, appreciate them, come out and let people feel you. You can’t go and collect Grammy Award and be saying shoutout to Africa. Which Africa? Don’t we have awards? Why weren’t you there the last time? Nah! Don’t shout out to us”

During the interview, Bella Shmurda also spoke on something his colleague in the industry did that he considered a disrespect to Afrobeats. The music star however did not name names to prevent online drama. He said:

“I felt bad recently when I saw and heard something. I wanted to tweet but I felt like I didn’t want to be in a position where I would have issues with people because of the way I felt so I just kept it inside me. For real we artistes should respect Afrobeats, this is our genre and we can’t downgrade it. No matter the level you are in this music, you can’t downgrade this thing that God has given us. ”

Netizens react to Bella Shmurda’s interview

Bella Shmurda’s take on the behaviour of top Afrobeats stars to the country’s entertainment industry raised some comments from fans. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

