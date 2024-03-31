Daniel Regan has shared his opinion on Wizkid and Davido's GOAT status in the Nigerian music industry

The controversial influencer rated YBNL label boss Olumide highly than Wizkid and Davido

Daniel Regan also gave his opinion on Shallipopi and Ayra Starr while claiming Tyla's Water is a song for 'Ogbanje'

Controversial X personality Daniel Regha has caused a buzz among Nigerian music lovers after he shared his two kobos about the industry.

Regan, who recently jumped on a dance trend, in an interview with BBNaija's Doyin, shared his opinion about Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, among others.

Daniel Regha rates Olamide highly. Credit: @davido @tyla/Twitter @danielregha

Source: Instagram

Wizkid and Davido are not yet GOATs

According to Daniel Regha, Nigerian international acts Davido and Wizkid are the future Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), irrespective of their international recognition and awards.

Regha, however, singled out YBNL boss Olamide, who he said has more hits than Davido and Wizkid, and has promoted more artists than both of them combined.

Speaking on Ayra Starr, the Twitter influencer said the Sabi Girl would not have been this big without the support she got from Don Jazzy, Mavin CEO.

On Shallipopi, Regha said he is yet to consider the Benin singer as an artist as he thinks he entered the music business in order to make money.

Regha finally claimed South African singer Tyla's hit song Water was meant for 'Ogbanjes.'

Watch a video from Daniel Regha's interview with Doyin below:

Netizens react to Daniel Regha's interview

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

sheila.courage:

"This combo!"

keenscent_perfumes:

"What he said about Olamide FACTS!!!!"

omaluhe:

"This doyin is a strategic business woman…gotta give it to her. Not a fan of daniel but this is a wise move. Lol."

skinnygoldie:

"Them go drag Daniel this weekend Ehn."

