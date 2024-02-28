Popular Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has opened up about his struggles with poverty in a new documentary

A snippet from the documentary went viral and it captured where the Cash App crooner admitted that he once stole someone’s ‘keke’ (tricycle)

Bella Shmurda’s disclosure in the video was met with a series of mixed reactions from netizens with some of them asking how he made things better for the owner

Popular Nigerian singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed aka Bella Shmurda recently recounted his struggles before fame and it drew the attention of many fans.

The Cash App crooner opened up while speaking in a documentary about his life called Bella Shmurda: Tension In Ibadan.

Video of Bella Shmurda speaking on his struggling days trends. Photos: @bella_shmurda, Pexels

Source: Instagram

A snippet from the documentary was posted on X by WeTalkSound and in it, the singer admitted some of the things he did in his past to make money including stealing someone’s tricycle.

According to Bella, he went into some things that eventually didn’t serve him well including signing a shoddy deal in a hurry and even stealing.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In his words:

“You don see where person thief keke? I thief keke because of money o but Alhamdullilah I’m here today.”

See the documentary snippet below:

Reactions as Bella Shmurda admits stealing someone’s tricycle

Bella Shmurda’s disclosure about stealing to make money before his rise to fame was met with mixed feelings from netizens. A number of them were not pleased and wondered what he did to make things better after his success.

Read some of their comments below:

Regardless noted that at the end of the day, nobody is holy:

Grace wondered if the singer later compensated the owner of the keke:

Mayowa agreed that the singer really struggled:

This tweep wondered about what to also steal before attaining success:

Olayemi said he thinks the singer stole a bicycle and not a tricycle:

Kar33m called it stories from the ghetto:

Video of Shallipopi's struggling days trends

In other similar news, Legit.ng earlier reported Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi, caused a massive buzz on social media with snaps from his struggling days.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Elon Musk crooner reminisced about his past with old photos and videos.

One of the snaps showed a man dragging the microphone from his hand after his performance at a small gathering.

Source: Legit.ng