The video of the units of buildings singer Reekado Banks has just acquired has surfaced on social media

It was reported that he bought 16 units of structures and he went to inspect them in the company of some men

In the clip, workers were busy erecting the structures as the singer happily joked with the people he was with

Nigerian singer, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, better known as Reekado Banks has joined the league of music artists investing heavily in real estate.

The singer who won Headies' Next Rated has reportedly bought 16 units of buildings in an undisclosed area.

The video of the 'Overloading' crooner was seen in the company of some men when they went to inspect his properties.

Reekado Banks buys 16 units of buildings. Photo credit @reekadobanks

Source: Instagram

Builders work on Reekado Banks' property

In the recording, some men were seen working on the uncompleted buildings.

Reekado Banks was busy chatting with the men he went with to see the property. Someone was trying to explain things to the music act who said he will be retiring at 38.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Reekado Banks inspecting his building. Here are some of the comments below:

@essyallen:

"Landlord, beautiful ."

@ola_daayo:

"Music money is different bro."

@frank_montana:

"The boy has the “landed property mentality” from day one."

@alexpirodavid:

"Congrats low-keyoney low-key steps."

@tayoknights:

"Few of the wise ones."

@__youngy1:

"I’m seeing nice comments now I could remember when they brought his tweets against Wizkid. One even called him wack. Nigeria."

@iamstepee:

"Wooow rekky no small oooh."

@etzlords:

"Congratulations."

@wizkidtribe:

"Congrats Ayoleyi."

@arocheta55:

"Rekky sef no small normal normal."

Reekado Banks speaks about Don Jazzy

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Reekado Banks had opened up about his relationship with his former record label boss, Don Jazzy.

According to him, many thought he left the music entrepreneur on a bitter note as a result of disagreement, however, he stated that Don Jazzy gave him his blessings at the end of his contract.

He also said that Don Jazzy took him from nothing to what he is today.

Source: Legit.ng