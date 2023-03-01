Singer Paul Okoye of Psquare music group has broken his silence amid Bola Tinubu’s win at the 2023 presidential poll

Paul, who is one of the celebrity supporters of Peter Obi, described the LP presidential candidate as the man who is changing the narratives

The singer’s post has, however, stirred mixed reactions online, and while many of his fans applauded him, some netizens dragged him

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye also known as Rude Boy of Psquare, who is a supporter of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has taken to his Instagram page to share a new post amid Bola Tinubu’s victory at the 2023 presidential poll.

Paul shared a picture of Obi, who he described as the only man changing the narrative in the country.

Paul Okoye hails Peter Obi.

Source: Instagram

His caption read:

“The only man that is changing the Narrative ✊ A new Nigeria is Possible ✊.”

See his post below:

Netizens react as Paul Okoye hails Peter Obi

Legit.ng captured some of the mixed reactions that trailed the singer’s post, see some of them below:

_chimdimma:

"Obi is coming ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

jheezygram:

"Oga Koshi Lo rest jare!! Una think say naija politics na BBN?"

amorcomedy:

"We believe ❤️❤️ ask ngige then in Anambra."

justice_crack:

"My sweet Obidients, Agbado boys are going to mock and gaslight you all day and week. If you are not mentally prepared, I advise you to leave social media for now. Some of us that are iron-willed are still going to be here to deal with them on your behalf. ❤️"

mrfx_felix:

"How market?"

iamchizzo:

"How possible is it when the final result out already Make una no day wyn us all."

iamspring_dollar:

"Oga go and seat down, old glory."

tashasgram__:

"But they’ve declared Tinubu as president already."

