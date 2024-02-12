Popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare has shared his recent interaction with a woman he once helped

The woman who had received help from the music star to help her daughter turned around to curse him after he ignored more monetary requests

Paul PSquare shared screenshots of his chat with the troll on social media and it drew comments from netizens

Popular Nigerian singer Paul ‘PSquare’ Okoye has caused a stir over his recent chat with a woman who cursed him on social media.

It all started with the music star lamenting about the situation of the country on his Instagram stories and how someone he once helped ended up cursing him.

Not stopping there, the PSquare star went on to share screenshots of his chat with the woman. In the conversation, she sent a message to the singer, reminding him that he once helped her in the past with money to buy blood for her daughter when she was very ill.

The woman then proceeded to ask the singer for some money to get food for her family because she didn’t have anything to give them. However, Paul Okoye ignored the message.

Two years later, the woman was back in the music star’s DM to curse him out. She called him a wicked person and reminded him that he will still die one day and leave behind his wealth.

Not stopping there, the woman reminded the PSquare star that he was once poor and that if not for being sick, she would never have begged him for money.

The music star responded by telling the woman she was stupid while also admitting that her words hurt him.

See screenshots of their exchange below:

Netizens react as woman blasts Paul PSquare

Paul PSquare’s interaction with the woman who blasted him was met with interesting comments from netizens. Many of them called her entitled.

Read some of the comments below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Na so dem dey do…Entitlement mixed with winchy winchy.”

tkinzystar:

“Poor people are very entitled. Like my guy will always say, no poor person is humble, they fake humility coz they have no choice.”

ddemolaaa:

“How did she get his private number in the first place??”

lovealwaysify:

“I seriously hate poor people.”

heights_emmanuel:

“That was entitlement but please let's not judge or condemn the woman. I can only understand her frustration but she shouldn't have let that graduate to entitlement. Wish I can find her.”

ady_ney:

“Well, people can be very entitled like rich man no get him own wahala. But I also noticed the message was way back in 2022 and no response was given. ‘Ok, will see what I can do or sorry, I can’t afford to’ would have been decent… this is not enabling and it’s not about entitlement now but just being decent to fellow human rather than ignoring. Empathy doesn’t mean giving in to people request but rather acknowledging you understand how they feel. It’s a tough world out there, more empathy less criticism.”

