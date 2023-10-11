Popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare group has cried out about the state of the country’s economy

The music star lamented the huge amount he uses to purchase diesel monthly compared to the amount he bought his first car

Paul PSquare’s disclosure got a lot of Nigerians talking, with some of them doubting that he really spends that much

Top Nigerian singer Paul ‘PSquare’ Okoye is in the news after he took his financial troubles to social media.

On his Instagram stories, the music star complained bitterly about his expenses in a month compared to many years ago.

Paul PSquare complains about spending N3 million on diesel per month. Photos: @iamkingrudy

According to Paul, aka Rude Boy, he bought his first car for N120,000 many years back, but he now spends N3 million on diesel every month.

Not stopping there, the music star described the situation as total madness before going ahead to wonder how the common man has been coping.

He wrote:

“Bought my first car 120k naira years back and I was very proud of that ... now I spend 3m naira on diesel for just a month ...Total madness. Only God knows what a common man is going through.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Nigerians react as Paul PSquare claims he spends N3m on diesel monthly

Paul Okoye’s disclosure about his expenses got many Nigerians talking. Some of them doubted the singer’s claims, while others sympathised with him.

Read some of the comments below:

Ezeqwesiri':

“Even dey rich are crying ! The poor go dey Wetin?”

bobby_brownz1:

“Buy car 120k keh is this playing which year be that?”

nickiegoldee:

“You go explain tire no evidence 3m on just diesel,de whine yourself.”

egbujor_p:

“Nigerians will be Nigerians see them all over the comment section saying 3m monthly?? It's a lie . So for una mind he no get business him dey do lol a full blooded anambra man. God my next life run Australia or one better Europe country for me abeg o.”

___alex_obi:

“Many people here are doubting him Nigerian poor o some people even spend more I mean more Kai ‍♂️ I come Dey shame for some people.”

veevogee:

“The truth is the economy is really getting bad. People can barely feed. If the rich are complaining what about those who don’t have at all. This is really disturbing May God keep providing for those of us who truly wanted change.”

gadgetsdeal_mydetech':

“But wait, Ina no get light for Ina area at all ? Cos me, it been a while I even saw my generator, just asking oo.”

tbellz07:

“Una no dey get light at all for your area?”

