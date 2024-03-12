Zlatan Ibile has recounted how Davido and Olamide assisted him when he was new in the music industry

According to him, Olamide gave him a free verse to do in his song while Davido made a song for him and paid for the studio session

He noted that before then, he had sold the car he won after using it for a taxi but he couldn't maintain it, and his new lifestyle

Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile, has recounted the efforts made by some of his senior colleagues in his music career.

The singer granted an interview where he spoke about Olamide, and Davido's efforts in this music journey.

According to him, Olamide gave him a free verse in his song. He also noted that Davido made a song for him and gave him money to do studio work after he told him he didn't have the cash to record.

Zlatan talks about Olamide and Davido's influence in his career. Photo credit @olamide/@davido/@zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Zlatna says he sold his car

In the clip, the singer who had opened up about his career in the past noted that he won a car a few years ago but he couldn't maintain it.

He later turned it to Uber but still, he couldn't afford the maintenance and later sold it.

Zlatan says his story changed

The singer also noted that things started turning around for him after the Olamide and Davido came to his aid.

This is not the first time that Zlatan would speak well about Olamide and his impact on his career.

He had listed the people whom Olamide had helped.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of what Zlatan said about Olamide and Davido. Here are some of the comments below:

@rachytee_empire:

"I love when people acknowledge who was there for them."

@alihappiness5:

"Davido for life."

@pascaloshaba:

"Rise by lifting others."

@yo__chase:

"Sad kids go don come across the video Bur nothin to comment for them Awon Oloriburuku."

@danny_wealth_1:

"All this werey blogger no go see this na davido fall down dey always post and I pray he will never fall."

@_babajay:

"Hater’s won’t like dis ooo."

@pmb.baggyboy:

"I just love real people with real love, Dem say we dey hear everything but na testimonies we dey hear."

@_abigirl__:

"And una go talk say David no be better person."

@hill_a001:

"Pained souls don tire for life cause no day u won’t hear abt our Poppsy doing good."

@30bgforever__:

"I swear I feel sorry for those that don’t follow this account, thanks for always posting the best content."

Zlatan Ibile drinks to new age

Legit.ng had reported that Zlatan Ibile had marked his new age in style.

In a video sighted online, he was a year older in December and he held up a glass of drink to toast to his new age.

He also had his birthday cake beside him while the room he was in was well decorated.

