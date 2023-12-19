Zlatan Ibile has shared a heartwarming video as he celebrates his 29th birthday today, December 19

The Zanku label boss, who was spotted with a cup of drink, was seen posing beside what appears to be his birthday cake in a decorated room

Some of the singer's fans and wellwishers have since taken to social media to celebrate with him

It is a moment of celebration for Nigerian indigenous singer and rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, known professionally as Zlatan Ibile, as he turned a new age on Tuesday, December 19.

Zlatan Ibile, who once shared how he hustled to wealth, took to his Instagram story to give his fans and followers a snippet of how he was celebrating his big day.

Zlatan Ibile poses in video as he celebrates 29th birthday. Credit: @zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

The short video showed the rapper posing for the camera in a decorated room with a cup of drink in his hand.

A birthday cake was also spotted in a corner of the room.

Since emerging as the winner of the Airtel-sponsored One Mic talent show held in 2014, Zlatan Ibile has remained in the spotlight, dropping hits upon hits, including his latest singer, Ten Bottles.

Watch the video Zlatan Ibile shared on his Instastory below:

Fans celebrate Zlatan Ibile on 29th birthday

Legit.ng gathered some of the messages from some of the singer's fans. See them below:

mrniceguy.ofc:

"See as this one just fine like… omo poverty na helicopter go jam you this evening."

young__.pablo:

"Happy birthday Ibile."

officialjezzygold:

"Happy birthday boss . Ibile zlatan @zlatan_ibile."

ab_clothinng4:

"More good life ahead @zlatan_ibile (Baba Lase)."

endy.dc__:

"Happy birthday area father."

blakboy_martins:

"Happy birthday Baba Toluwalashe @zlatan_ibile Always happy to see you smile, Remain blessed and happy for the rest of your life."

jay_gold_of_africa:

"Happiest birthday boss more meaningful existence grow older Zanku nation."

Zlatan Ibile dresses as Santa Claus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Zlatan Ibile stirred reactions with a video of him displaying his side hustle.

The singer, dressed as Santa Claus, was seen vibing to his newly released singer 'Ten Bottles.'

Legit.ng also reported a fun video of Zlatan's son Shiloh learning the Yoruba language.

