Singer Zlatan Ibile is one of the many artists that made it to the limelight through Olamide, and he remains ever grateful to Baddo

Zlatan listed the likes of Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, Asake, among those who Olamide have helped, adding that the singer wouldn’t say a word about it in public space

The Zanku label boss also recounted how Olamide reached out to him and took him to another state to record his first song

Nigerian indigenous singer Zlatan Ibile in a video that has gone viral, spoke about the goodness and greatness of veteran music star Olamide.

Zlatan Ibile listed the many lives Olamide has changed in the music industry, including his. He mentioned the likes of Adekunle Gold, Pheelz, Young John, Fireboy DML, and Asake are among the many beneficiaries of Olamide’s goodness.

Zlatan Ibile lists names of artists Olamide has helped. Credit: @zlatanibile @olamide

Source: Instagram

The Zanku label owner, in a clip, also recounted how Olamide reached out to him via phone, adding that the YBNL boss took him to another state to record his first song.

Zlatan applauding Olamide, added that the veteran singer will never take to social media to speak about those he has helped.

“You will never see him tweeting about it or capping about it, he will never say anything,” Zlatan said.

Fans gush as Zlatan Ibile hails Olamide

n6oflife:

"A truly great guy. E no Dey loud his achievements but @olamide is a SoLid ROCK in Naija Entertainment. God bless and keep him for all of us. ✅"

popohairwayz1:

"That asake own na everybody call him name."

bafemiplus:

"He paid for the video of songs by Scales and Portable among others. He also put many new artistes and producers on his albums just to give them necessary exposures. They include Badboytim, Bella Shrmurda, Fave, T.I Blaze etc Olamide is a blessing to the industry. And thank you also to the legendary ID Cabasa for bringing Olamide to the industry."

Olamide comments on Hermes' performance in the BBNaija house

Popular Nigerian singer Olamide Adedeji, also known as Baddo, seems to have a preference among the current housemates in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up house.

Olamide, in a tweet via his official Twitter account, dropped a comment on Hermes’ performance in the house while reacting to a post about the housemate.

The YBNL label boss simply wrote:

“’Hermes dey muzz me.”

