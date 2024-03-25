Popular Nigerian Fuji musician, KWAM 1’s ex-drummer, Kunle Ayanlowo, has cried out once again on social media

The middle-aged man cried out in fear for his life and claimed that he had been getting attacked since speaking about his former boss

Ayanlowo pleaded with Nigerians to come to his aid so that his case would not be like that of late singer, Mohbad’s own

Popular Nigerian Fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka KWAM 1’s former drummer, Kunle Ayanlowo, has cried out for his life and safety on social media.

Recall that Ayanlowo first made headlines after he granted an interview where he spoke about his time working with Wasiu and how he was allegedly maltreated for 32 years.

KWAM 1's ex-drummer fears for his life. Photos: @temilolasobola, @kingwasiuayindemarshal

Source: Instagram

Shortly after Ayanlowo’s interview went viral, it sparked a series of debates on social media with some celebrities taking sides.

Kunle Ayanlowo cries for help

In a new development, the Fuji musician’s former drummer has taken to social media to cry for help while raising concerns about his safety.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @temilolasobola and spotted by Legit.ng, Ayanlowo spoke about how he has been getting a series of strange calls after speaking about his former boss.

According to the drummer, he has now been attacked on two different occasions with his phone getting destroyed in the process. Ayanlowo went on to beg Nigerians to save him from KWAM 1 while noting that his life is no longer safe.

The drummer warned that nothing must happen to his wife and child and that people should help him. Ayanlowo added that if he had lied against his former boss, then God should be the judge.

The flustered old man continued to beg Nigerians to save him in the five-minute video. According to him, his case should not end up like that of late singer, Mohbad.

Ayanlowo said that if he had kept quiet, people would have blamed him and now that he decided to speak, he hasn’t been at peace.

He said in part:

“Since last week I’ve been getting attacked all around. Nigerians please help me. I can no longer sleep or live normally. Several unknown numbers have been calling me. I’ve been attacked twice and they destroyed my phone. I am using the opportunity to beg Nigerians to save me from Wasiu Ayinde, my life is no longer safe. Nothing must happen to my child or to my wife, please you all should help me. If everything I said about Wasiu was a lie, I use this month of Ramadan that we are in as my witness that if I lied against him, God will judge me. The drumming that brought us together should judge if I lied against him, I know what I am saying, I did not lie against KWAM 1. I’m no longer at peace, I’ve been getting different calls and I’ve been attacked twice already. Nigerians I beg you in the name of God, do not let my case be like Mohbad’s own. If I keep quiet and don’t talk, you will blame me, now I’ve talked. Please help me, everything that I said that he claimed to be a lie, with you people knowing the kind of person KWAM 1 is, Nigerians will see the truth and not say anything, It’s left to you and God. To those following him, everything he put me through all the years that I worked with him everything will be your portion except I told a lie against him. Is it because I’m not wealthy or powerful that I should keep quiet?”

Watch the full video below:

Nigerians react as K1’s drummer cries out

After the video of KWAM 1’s former drummer went viral, many netizens took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Read what some of them had to say below:

gbemsynuga:

“He's should write a petition to the police immediately and bring copies online.”

jesuspikincomedian:

“People no go take the man serious until something now happen they would now start saying justice for.”

toyahszn:

“The man dey cry now o! Make una no do am like una do mohbad o.”

hanie_barbie:

“I know it will definitely come to this...imagine oppressors everywhere.”

ay_surest:

“Honestly This man needs protection, May God interfere…”

Igbayilolameedeherself:

“I know he will definitely come for this man cos he knows everything the man said was the truth and nothing more . God will protect you Man.”

Deejaykukilion:

“I THINK THAT MAN CALLED WASIU IS DOING TOO MUCH. when oppressor is doing too much resistance will work.”

ultradalyrical:

“He they talk now ooo na later people go come they talk justice for kini kan.”

Dazzy_makanaki:

“Make him go police station and report.”

abby_azeezofficial:

“This man can’t be lying because the power of the drum he swore with is powerful You cant swear falsely with the drum oo.”

Mikemuller170:

“The sad part of being a Nigerian is if anything should happen to the man now even after this video Alhaji won’t be brought to book.”

KWAM 1 reacts to former drummer's maltreatment claims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that KWAM 1 finally reacted to the claims his former drummer, Ayankunle, made about him.

During his interview with Legit.ng, Kwam1 replied Ayankunle, calling him greedy, pretentious and ungrateful. He noted that Ayanlowo loves money too much.

K1 de Ultimate also revealed why he usually seizes the passports of his band members whenever they travel abroad.

Source: Legit.ng