Daniel Regha has applauded Davido for saying artists like Psquare, and 2Baba paved way for him in the music industry

However, he claimed that Davido lied in some of his statement, especially after saying people fainted at his show

The social media critic said that Davido does not have the Michael Jackson star power and he asked him for proof to back up his claim

Social media critic, Daniel Regha, has countered the claims made by Davido in one of his recent interviews.

The Timeless crooner had bragged that people had fainted at the stadium where he had his concert while granting an interview with the French show, The Bridge.

Regha first applauded Davido for saying that some people paved the way for his rise as a s singer. He had mentioned people like Psquare and 2Baba. However, he noted that the singer was lying about the fainting part. He asked for proof to back up his claims.

Daniel Regha accuses Davido of lying during interview. Photo credit @danielregha/@davido

Regha accuses Davido

Regha explained that Davido does not have the star power that late American singer, Michael Jackson had.

He also noted that Davido lied about dropping smash hits for 8 years since 20216 before he signed a deal with Sony Music.

Regha talks about Davido's hit

In his short critique, the social critic explained that Davido's first hit music was Dami Duro which was released in 2012.

He asked the singer who welcomed a set of twins last year why he was claiming eight years ago.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Regha about Davido. Here are some of the comments below:

@kellysTvNews:

"Davido has Always Mention those same Names In interviews, This Is not even the first Time lol. This interview was last year December But he still mentioned them. Baba no get Pride at all, He de talk am as he see am."

@Kanayochukwu01:

"As i dey read this your post, na that your dance dey mind like this. Bro you need to rest."

@Dj SpoiltKid:

"The fact remains that there are figurative terms, and they should not be taken literally, as you guys doing. Be wise bro. Davido is still the best."

@elmannygram:

"There is no artist as big as Davido that does not have fans that must have fainted multiple times at their shows even Big Wiz and Burna have those experiences too. Girls dey faint for TikTok influencers who come be Davido. You really be mumu no offense."

@Ishow_leck:

"Maybe you should calculate right back Daniel, I was patiently waiting for your tweet. If people can faint for P-Square who’s not as big as Davido, you think that was lies. Fine, maybe wrong calculation but he never lied about all he said. Go to YouTube and watch for yourself."

@Wf_Untamed:

"Davido has always been a Goat, and he’s honest to a fault. The whole fainting over him is not overhype, it happens, and you’ll be surprised how much people adore you. Let’s give him his flowers, he’s earned iy."

@kvng_west_:

"You always have problem with everything. You should have just stopped at your first appraisal lines. How’s it a lie?"

@official_adags:

"If the rest of him songs before Dami Duro no be smash hit to you, he said it’s smash hit to him so deal with that and for you to say Davido cannot be performing n people be fainting, so you really think that camera can pick every moment happening Una stadium when an artist as big."

@AdventurousAlec:

"All he said on the podcast was correct please, he never lied, I have added one of his concerts in London.. The only obvious mistake was the year, he miscalculated. Which everyone does. Not a lie."

Regha slams Davido over N300million donation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Regha sparked a reaction after he taunted Davido for saying he was going to donate N300million to orphanages.

According to him, a debtor who was called out should not be thinking in that direction.

He advised him to engage more in the country's political conversation. He also listed the people Davido was allegedly owing.

