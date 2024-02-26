Eedris Abudlkareem has written to the president of Nigeria about the way hunger is dealing with the people

He said he wanted to rest from responding to the people who called him out over the interview he granted and advocate for the masses

In the long note, he stated that the popular slogan of the president "Emi lokan has become Ebi lokan" as he said he will release a song soon

Nigerian rapper Eedris Abuldkareem has written a letter to the President of Nigeria over the state of the country.

The singer in his post on social media said he will no longer be responding to the people who called him out and was ready to fight for the masses.

According to him, Tinubu's popular slogan, 'Emilokan has become 'Ebi lokan'. He added that a lot of people never spoke up for the masses nor stood by them but they all popped up to divert his attention from the topical issue.

Eedris Abdulkareem writes Tinubu on stste of the nation. Photo credit @abdulkareemeedris

Source: Instagram

Abdulkareem says state of nation is important

In his note, the rapper who had a kidney transplant mentioned that the way things were going in the country was more important for him than anything else.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He announced that it was time to advocate for the nation and the masses. And said his song 'Emi Lokan' would drop soon.

This came after the controversial interview granted by the rapper where he said he paved way for other Nigerian singer. He was slammed for the utterance.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Abdulkareem about Nigeria. Here are some of the comments below:

@mayedoxx:

"We need you this time idriz."

@hardworking_real:

"Legend for a reason."

@shazzy_gold:

"Voice of the street ..salute."

@dacfrickwon:

"This is not the Eedriss I use to know. Men, this here didn’t move an itch of me."

@i_am_scala:

"Baba See as I they read your write up I come they use am rap. God bles you Nigeria will be great again"

@idrisabdulkareem11:

"Voice of the voiceless."

@aurourah33:

"Nigeria jaga jaga still the best."

@mrkorectt:

"Man this is not 1992,we in 2024."

@pel_lumii:

"People should stop comparing other artiste with Eedris no be competition between artiste just music against bad governments. Baba do your thing the world is watching music is the weapon for a reason."

@mc_shortman91:

"Their mind non go touch ground."

Kcee reacts to Abdulkareem's claim

Legit.ng had reported that Kcee left many stunned after sharing a secret on Naija Info about Abdulkareem.

According to him, he was on the flight when the singer and 50 Cent fought two decades ago.

He noted that his brother E-mMoney was also with him then and was recording everything that happened.

Source: Legit.ng