Nigerian singer KCee left many stunned with a recent secret he shared on Naija Info about Eedris Abdulkareem's fight with 50Cent

KCee shared that he was on the flight when the fight between Eedris Abdulkareem and 50Cent happened two decades ago

He noted that his brother E-Money was with him as well and was recording everything that happened on his camcorder

Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo, aka KCee, was recently on Naija Info FM, where he spoke about the infamous fight between veteran Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem and American hip-hop star 50Cent.

During the interview, KCee joined the online conversation surrounding Eedris Abdulkareem and his fight with 50Cent, paving the way for new music acts like Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid to become global stars.

KCee reveals what truly happened between Eedris Abdulkakreem and 50Cent. Photo credit: @abdulkareemeedris/@50cent/@iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

KCee stunned many with some of the things he revealed during his interview with Naija Info. He shared for the first time that he was on the plane when the fight between Eedris and 50Cent broke out.

The Limpopo crooner noted that 50Cent wasn't actually on the plane when the fight broke out, KCee revealed that it was 50Cent's advance team that got in a fight with Eedris Abdulkareem.

"They slapped E-Money" - KCee shares more details

The veteran singer also shared how his brother E-Money who was his manager at the time was assaulted by 50Cent's team.

He noted that E-Money record everything that happened on the flight with his camcorder but was assaulted by 50Cent's team as the forcefully collected the recorder from him so as to prevent him from putting the video out.

Watch KCee's interview below:

Netizens react to KCee's interview

See some of the reactions that trailed KCee's interview:

@qhing_patua:

"KCee and emoney of which year."

@donziny:

"No be say I too much o, I no rush o, I just one touch o. (I stand corrected). Man KC-Presh got hits. proper OG. Gen Z would never comprehend."

@escravosboy:

"Na podcast go scatter Nigeria lool."

@iyke_doingz:

"I get the video na my popcy be Rotmas ciga PA that year."

@yannickxphilippe:

"Na katt Williams start this thing o, ah."

@hanskidtoyoureyes:

"Good fight.. Maybe wrongly."

@ofijoyce:

"Y bleaching man?"

@cheta_of_pitakwa:

"Kcee is right. It was 50 cent’s security that approached Kareem. I wasn’t there when it happened though fit be say I be toddler sef when that matter happen."

@deconqueror147:

"Make una end this topic Make everyone rest."

@bigmay07:

"This matter is not for you if you are under 35yrs. Rest."

@lyonn_ade:

"Who Dey lie now?? Eedris and Yung Buck(50 Cent’s OG) or Kcee??"

@akinola.oluwatoyese:

"Kcee day lie even 50 cent Og confirm say na true."

Yung Buckz narrates 50Cent & Eedris Abdulkareem's fight

Legit.ng recalls reporting an interview granted by former G-Unit signee Young Buck, where he narrated what happened between Eedris Abdulkareem and his former boss, 50 Cent.

Young Buck said it was one of the craziest experiences of his whole life.

According to him, the drama started after Eedris occupied a seat allocated to 50 Cent in the first-class lounge.

Source: Legit.ng